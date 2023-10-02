“My precious family”: BTS’ RM dishes on his bond with Bangtan members as they gear up for a group reunion in 2025 in GQ Japan interview

In his new GQ Japan interview, BTS’ RM confessed to missing his fellow Bangtan members as they are currently on a break from group activities. He also spoke about plans for a group reunion in 2025. For those unversed, Bangtan's leader recently graced the cover of GQ Japan, making him the first K-pop idol to grace the magazine cover in a decade.

Styled by the upmarket Italian brand, Bottega Veneta, for which he is the global brand ambassador, BTS’ RM cut a stylish figure on the magazine cover and also shared his thoughts on an array of topics, including BTS, his bond with his members, their plans of a reunion, and his musical inspirations.

When asked about his thoughts on his fellow Bangtan members, BTS’ RM responded endearingly, saying that he has a "precious and unique bond" with his members:

"I have an irreplaceable/precious and a unique bond with the members as they’re my precious family and best friends, but at the same time they’re my colleagues and team members," he said.

BTS’ RM speaks about his bond with group members, leaves ARMYs emotional

BTS’ RM spoke fondly about his bond with his colleagues turned family aka fellow Bangtan members in his new GQ Japan interview. When the Indigo singer was asked what BTS means to him now, he responded by saying that BTS is everything that defined his twenties and is the most important line in the resume of his life and identity.

Additionally, the Still Life singer added that his fellow Bangtan members - Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have transitioned from being his work colleagues to friends and are now akin to family. He made his closing comments by stating:

"I think the closest word is “love”. I love all of my members deeply."

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are moved by BTS’ RM's kind and generous words of praise for his fellow Dynamite singers and shared their emotional reactions to the same.

Furthermore, BTS’ RM dished on their plans to reunite in 2025 as conveyed to the septet's global fanbase through various media interactions and interviews. The Closer crooner shared that he has "no clue" but he is awaiting Bangtan's reunion as eagerly as ARMYs.

RM added that he was fortunate enough to be part of Bangtan's 10-year anniversary celebrations in person and cannot wait to see how chapter two in BTS' discography unfolds. He requested fans to wait for the Butter singers to reunite.

"We might’ve not changed or everything might’ve changed except our core. I have no clue. Something I’m certain about is the fact that I’m waiting for 2025. Fortunately, I was able to be together in the team BTS for 10 years, so I want to challenge how far this fortune will continue/take me. Without stopping, I want to be another different seven, and another seven histories.

BTS’ RM confirms that all seven members have re-signed their exclusive contracts with BIG HIT MUSIC

On September 20, BTS’ RM took to his personal Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his exclusive contract with BIG HIT MUSIC, Bangtan's founding agency and its parent company HYBE. It was also confirmed that all seven members of the group have renewed their contracts for the second time.

The seven member group consisting of RM (Kim Nam-joon, leader), Jin (Kim Seok-jin, oldest member), SUGA (Min Yoongi, rapper and producer), J-hope (Jung Ho-seok, rapper and main dancer), Jimin (Park Ji-min, main vocalist and dancer), V (Kim Tae-hyung, vocalist), and finally Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook, youngest member) signed with BIG HIT MUSIC in 2013 first and then again in 2018.

In a second Instagram story, leader RM attached a snap of their contract and wrote, "#ARMY" and "2025" enclosed within two purple hearts and tagged @bts.bighitofficial, against a starry night sky background.

More information regarding BTS' reunion plans for 2025 will be unveiled at a later date.