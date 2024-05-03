What is a cryolipolysis machine? Kendrick Lamar's V12 lyric aimed at Drake in Euphoria diss track explained 

Kendrick Lamar relentlessly dissed Drake in his latest Euphoria track. As the beef between the two ensues, fans have noted that the former poked fun at Drake about accusations of plastic surgery for his abs.

On April 30, Kendrick Lamar released Euphoria in response to Drake’s diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. In the former’s new single, he seemingly accused the Canadian rapper of being misogynistic and a neglectful parent. He also accused him of using a ghostwriter to write his songs, among other topics. Surprisingly, Lamar also rapped about rumors of Drake having work done on his stomach in the Euphoria track.

In Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar can be heard saying:

“Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/ Let your core audience stomach that/ Didn’t tell ‘em where you get your abs from/ V12, it’s a fast one, bow-bow-bow, last one”

Initially, many assumed that Kendrick Lamar referred to Drake’s Mercedes-Mayback G650 Landaulet, a limited-edition car with a V12 engine. However, with the rapper mentioning “core audience” and “abs,” netizens now speculate that Lamar was referring to the V12 Cryolipolysis Slimming Machine.

For the uninitiated, the V12 Cryolipolysis Slimming Machine is a noninvasive method of reducing fat in targeted areas of the body.

Why did Kendrick Lamar mention V12? Details revealed as rumors of Drake getting plastic surgery resurface online

In 2019, Drake posted a picture (which has since been deleted) of himself standing in front of a tropical view, where his built physique and abs were on full display. At that time, DJ Carnage took to his Instagram comment section to say:

“You got fake ab surgery in Columbia. You ain’t fooling anybody.”

In 2016, radio personality and DJ Joe Buden released the diss track Afraid, where he commented on Drake’s “sculpted stomach.” Budden also took to X to accuse the singer of being a patient of well-known cosmetic surgeon Dr. Miami for his abs.

“Cuz, he saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all…. HipHop weird now lol,” Budden tweeted.

It appears Kendrick Lamar is referring to the aforementioned accusations in his Euphoria diss track.

More about the V12 Cryolipolysis Slimming Machine

The V12 Cryolipolysis Slimming Machine uses colling technology to convert the triglyceride in fat into a solid structure. Many opt for this procedure as it does not harm the surrounding tissues and is a quick method of body shaping and skin tightening. Adding to the benefits, one does not need to be under anesthesia or injected with needles during the process.

One simply experiences a tugging and pulling sensation as the machine is used on them. Patients may also experience tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping five to ten minutes after a portion of the body undergoes the treatment. No recovery time is necessary following the procedure.

Medical experts have confirmed that one can notice major fat reduction after four months of initial treatment.

The feud between the two will likely continue, as DJHed “confirmed” on X recently that Drake was dropping a new track soon. Many seem to believe the radio host, as he informed his followers that Draker would be releasing Push Ups on digital streaming platforms 20 minutes before its release, despite Drizzy not hinting about it.