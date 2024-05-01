Drake, the acclaimed Canadian rapper and global sensation, finds himself at the center of yet another storm of controversy as he navigates a series of high-profile conflicts within the hip-hop community.

In 2024, the Canadian rapper continues to make headlines with his ongoing feuds with some of the industry's biggest names: Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, and Pusha T.

Kendrick Lamar's recent diss track Euphoria ignited tension between the two most streamed rappers. The song, released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, was a response to Drake's recent diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Five famous rappers Drake has beef with

As one of the most prominent figures in the genre, the Know Yourself artist has been embroiled in various controversies and conflicts over the years. The most intense and iconic feuds he has had are as follows.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar (Image via Getty)

Known for his lyrical prowess and introspective themes, Kendrick Lamar has been a formidable competitor to Drake in hip-hop. The rivalry between the two artists has simmered for years. It was fueled in 2013 when Kendrick dropped a verse on the song Control by Big Sean, where he called himself "king of rap" and named several other rappers, including Drake, who could not compete.

The Canadian rapper shortly responded with his track The Language, where he digs a verse on Kendrick rapping,

"I don't know why that they been lyin'/But your sh*t is not that inspirin'."

On March 22, 2024, Kendrick appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That, where he subjected his verse to the Canadian rapper and Cole's track First Person Shooter, released in 2023.

"Motherf**k the big three, it's just big me," Kendrick rapped.

Later, in response, the Toronto artist released another two tracks, and Kendrick fired back with his latest diss track, Euphoria. The track is named after the HBO series, where Drake served as an executive producer. In a six-minute-long diss, Kendrick called the Canadian artist a "master manipulator and habitual liar." The track is available on Kendrick's YouTube channel.

Kanye West

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West (Image via Getty)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his relationship with Drake is no exception. The feud between the two artists ignited in 2018 when rumors began that Nice For What artist had been involved romantically with Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In response to the rumors, Ye, in a now-deleted Instagram post, suggested that Drake's silence on this is causing him inner discomfort.

"People making rumors or thinking you f**ked my wife and you're not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit," Ye said.

The same year, Ye, in his track Duppy Freestyle, clearly mentioned his beef with the Canadian rapper. The two leading hip-hop artists never kept the feud at peace as they occasionally released diss tracks and verses on each other.

Pusha T

Pusha T (Image via Getty)

Perhaps one of the most notorious beef in the hip-hop industry between the two artists started in 2012 when Pusha released his single Exodus 23:1 and challenged Drake, Lil Wayne, and the rest of Wayne's Cash Money Entertainment crew.

The feud continued with numerous diss tracks, including Drake's Tuscan Leather and The Story of Adidon by Pusha, released in 2018. The same year, Pusha in Infrared accused the former of using ghostwriter Quentin Miller.

Meek Mill

Meek Mill (Image via Getty)

The feud between Drake and Meek Mill dates back to 2015, when the latter accused the Canadian rapper of using ghostwriters. Meek claimed that for his album Dreams Worth More Than Money, Drake collaborated on a track called R.I.C.O, of which he does not own the verses.

Later, the Canadian rapper released a series of diss tracks, such as Charged Up and Back to Back. Meek rebounded with Wanna Know, where he mentioned Drake and dissed him for ghostwriting again.

Rick Ross

Rick Ross (Image via Getty)

The Canadian rapper's beef with Rick Ross emerged primarily due to his feud with Kendrick. Rick, whom he calls Ricky, was featured on Future and Metro Boomin's album. Drake digs at him in his track, Push Ups. Later, Rick released the single Champagne Moments in response to Drake's shot.

Drake's saga of beef and ongoing feuds with significant hip-hop artists seems to persist, as diss tracks and shot verses are nowhere to rest in bed.