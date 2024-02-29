"They’re both avoiding the billion dollar question" - Fans react to social media feud between Meek Mill and Andrew Tate

Fans have been reacting after Andrew Tate and rapper Meek Mill appeared to come to blows on social media. Mill, alongside fellow artists P Diddy and Usher, have been in the headlines this week after rumors that the three men had partaken in sexual acts with one another.

Although all three musicians have denied any such claims, that didn't stop 'Cobra' weighing in. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tate chimed in on the rumors and questioned whether or not that all three men had been sleeping with each other. He tweeted:

"So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill and Usher?"

Meek Mill then responded to Tate's post, noting that Tate is still undergoing police investigations for allegedly sex trafficiking a multitude of women. He wrote:

"Was you sex trafficking women? Tf wrong wit you Brody."

Tate then hit back, claiming he was only asking the same question everybody else was. He said:

"I only asked a question because everyone is saying it happened. It's true or not?"

Check out the series tweets here:

Fans have since been reacting to the feud between the pair, with one fan noting the hypocrisy of Tate hopping in on alleged rumors. They wrote:

"They’re both avoiding the billion dollar question"

Another fan backed Andrew Tate, however, writing:

"Meek ain't beating these allegations. Unlike Andrew and Tristan."

One wrote:

"Meek mill looks guilty of those allegations"

Another fan added:

"ahaha great comeback I think you win haha because clearly your not a human trafficker haha"

X user @lopsidedttv added:

"Someone got super defensive"

Check out more reactions here:

