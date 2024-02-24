"He's a POS" - Sean Strickland responds after being called "the new Andrew Tate" by fan

Sean Strickland is not a fan of being compared to Andrew Tate.

Continuing his recent trend of posting videos in a bathrobe, Strickland denounced claims from Joe Rogan, who criticized the former champion for his viral beatdown of the internet personality 'Sneako' on the Joe Rogan Experience. The brutality of the video caused many to disagree with Strickland's actions and re-state their issues with the violent incident beneath the fighter's reaction post.

With many fans not aligning with Strickland, some attacked the middleweight for his comments, with one calling him the 'new Andrew Tate.'

Fan calling Sean Strickland the 'new Andrew Tate' on social media [via @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Despite being a controversial figure of his own, Strickland quickly denied the claim of being a similar personality to Tate.

Strickland responded:

"Nah man, [Andrew Tate] ain't a good person... He's a POS there's no way around it."

Sean Strickland responding to fans on his Instagram post [via @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Since receiving an overwhelming amount of negative feedback for the video with Sneako, Strickland has been pursuant of an unfilmed sparring session with other influencers Jake Paul and Bryce Hall. Neither attempt has gathered much momentum other than creating further social media talking points.

Sean Strickland posts another video fighting a fan in the snow on social media

Sean Strickland does not appear to be able to avoid fighting even when not preparing for an upcoming bout.

Documenting his recent snowboarding journey in the mountains, Strickland has repeatedly posted videos on social media wrestling and fighting fans who approach him. In the most recent video from Feb. 22, Strickland appeared to tap out the fan with a rear naked choke after sprawling on a takedown attempt.

Unlike the video with Sneako, Strickland's latest victims have appeared to enjoy their brief moments of fame after grappling with the no. 1 ranked UFC middleweight.

In his most recent caption, Strickland claimed fans need to 'stop challenging him' to fights in public.