Drake approves LeBron James spitting rhyme to Kendrick Lamar's 'Like That' during Lakers vs Nets

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James is a huge fan of rap music and he consistently shows his love for it. He often posts clips of himself rapping along to a verse on his Instagram. Sometimes, he just gets filmed doing so.

The latter was the case when he was seen rapping along to a Kendrick Lamar verse while warming up for the Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers game. The song 'Like That' by Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar was playing on the arena speakers during the pre-game warm-up and LeBron was seen singing along.

A clip of the event was posted on social media and Canadian hip-hop artist and NBA fan Drake shared his approval by dropping a like on it.

LeBron James' love for rap music is perhaps best displayed by the fact that he recorded a song himself. The song, titled 'It Ain't Easy,' is a collaboration between him and 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

The duo recorded it back when LeBron was with the Miami Heat and Durant was still with the OKC Thunder. Notably, they did it in 2011 during the lockout season, however, it was not made public until 2018.

LeBron James drops 40 points in game against the Brooklyn Nets

Listening and rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's verse during the pre-game warm-up might have done wonders for LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

The Lakers were in desperate need of a win after they lost to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. In that game, the four-time champion only scored 16 points, and while he had a near triple-double with 10 rebounds and eight assists, it wasn't enough as the Pacers won 109-90.

Against the Nets, LeBron James completely outdid his previous performance. He booked 40 points shooting 13-for-17 and an impressive 9-for-10 from beyond the arc. He also shot 5/6 from the free-throw line.

He wasn't just dropping points on the Nets' defense as he did a little bit of everything, grabbing seven rebounds and five assists. This performance from the 39-year-old was a huge proponent to his team winning 116-104.

With this victory, the Lakers climb to 42-33. They remain ninth in the West and are only a game and a half behind the eighth-placed Phoenix Suns.

With seven games left on their schedule, the Lakers will need to play their best basketball yet to remain eligible for a Play-In Tournament spot.