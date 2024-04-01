“Drake in shambles”: NBA fans in splits as LeBron James emphatically raps Kendrick Lamar’s verse in ‘Like That’

Before the LA Lakers' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, LeBron James was seen enjoying the latest hit from Metro Boomin and Future, "Like That," which includes a fiery verse from Kendrick Lamar. LeBron was enthusiastically rapping along to Lamar's verse in the song, which is known for its diss towards Drake and J. Cole.

In Kendrick Lamar's verse in the song, he directly criticized Drake and J. Cole, who had a hit called "First Person Shooter" where J. Cole claimed the big three of rap is himself, Drake, and Lamar.

However, Lamar was not pleased with this, and in "Like That," he expressed his disdain, saying:

“F**k sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

“Motherf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me.”

Fans who saw LeBron James rapping Kendrick Lamar's verse in the song humorously suggested that Drake, who is a friend of LeBron's, might not appreciate “The King” enjoying the song.

“Drake in shambles,” one said.

Here are some fan reactions to LeBron James singing "Like That," including some jokes about how he often gets lyrics wrong when he raps:

Lamar’s “big three” verse has led to fans on social media using the song to reference LeBron James' 2016 NBA Finals run, where he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over the Golden State Warriors, who had a “big three” in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

LeBron James on his basketball career: ‘I don’t have much time left’

After the game, where he scored 40 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and tied his career-high with nine made 3-pointers, LeBron James expressed that he doesn't believe he has "much time left" in his basketball career.

“I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure,” James said. “I don’t know when that door will close, but I don’t have much time left.”

James, who is in his 21st season, had previously discussed retirement after he and the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs last year in a sweep by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, LeBron signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers. This extension includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, which gives him the flexibility to decide his future around the time when his son, Bronny, becomes eligible for the NBA Draft.

As of Sunday night, the Lakers are in ninth place in the Western Conference, trailing the Sacramento Kings by one game. Moving up to the eighth spot would improve the Lakers' chances of securing a playoff spot.

With seven games remaining, the Lakers have a favorable schedule, with four games against teams currently outside the top eight in either conference. This includes a matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who are 10th in the West.