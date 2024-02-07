"Shoutout to Jorge, he did the knee" - Rapper Rick Ross laughs off Jorge Masvidal's 'King of Miami' status

Rick Ross has put forth his take regarding Jorge Masvidal being referred to as the 'King of Miami.' The 48-year-old American celebrity seemingly laughed off the same and refused to acknowledge 'Gamebred' by the sobriquet.

Masvidal is widely heralded as one of the most popular fighters in MMA history. The 39-year-old competed in the professional mixed martial arts realm for around 20 years, going from street fights in Miami to headlining international UFC events.

During his MMA career, Miami's Masvidal won the inaugural symbolic BMF title in the UFC. Besides, he'd also challenged for the undisputed UFC welterweight title on two separate occasions. A fan-favorite combat sports athlete, 'Gamebred' is also fondly called the 'King of Miami' by his supporters.

In an appearance on YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, hip-hop megastar Rick Ross recently opened up on multiple topics. Over the years, the Mississippi-born Ross eventually became a mainstay in the Miami rap scene. 'Rozay' is considered to be one of the most influential pop culture icons, particularly in Miami, Florida, USA.

On that note, podcast co-host Mike Majlak questioned whether Rick Ross truly believes that he's the 'King of Miami.' Majlak suggested that Masvidal thinks that the honorary title doesn't belong to Ross. The rapper responded by asking:

"Who is that?"

Majlak then brought up Masvidal's thunderous five-second knockout victory against Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July 2019. Addressing that, Ross stated:

"Man, if he did a knee, congratulations. I mean, you did a knee. You know what I'm saying? Shoutout to George. He did the knee. You know what I'm saying? Shoutout to George, man. I heard you did the knee."

Jorge Masvidal's return: Is a combat sports comeback on the horizon for 'Gamebred'?

Following his unanimous decision defeat against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023, Jorge Masvidal officially retired from MMA competition. Nevertheless, in the ensuing months, the combat sports community was rife with speculation that 'Gamebred' could compete again in combat sports dominion.

Speaking of which, last month (January 2024), Ariel Helwani reported that there had been discussions for a boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Apparently, the rumored showdown is likely to transpire later this year. Helwani added that Diaz's representative, Zach Rosenfield, didn't confirm or deny the reports.

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ, Masvidal refused to give confirmation or denial pertaining to the possible matchup. That, in turn, has led many to believe that a Masvidal vs. Diaz rematch, albeit not in MMA but in the boxing ring, could come to fruition soon.

