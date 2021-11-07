Jorge Masvidal revisits 'BMF' title win over Nate Diaz as the promotion returns to New York's Madison Square Garden for UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal has revisited his BMF title win over Nate Diaz on the occasion of tonight’s special UFC 268 event. The fight card marks the MMA organization’s return to what many call the Mecca of combat sports – the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Jorge Masvidal alluded to the fact that the last UFC event at MSG was UFC 244 on November 2, 2019. The event was headlined by Masvidal’s incredible BMF title-winning performance against UFC legend Nate Diaz. Masvidal posted a tweet that read as follows:

“Being able to win the 1 of 1 in this game at @TheGarden, BMF belt and have the President of the USA come and watch Cageside his favorite fighter is just whoa. I’m a spic from the streets trying to make a dolla so my kids can get the fast pass at the theme parks. Blessed.”

Nate Diaz ascended to superstardom after back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor in 2016. However, the Stockton native wouldn’t compete again until a few years later. Diaz returned in August 2019 and impressively beat Anthony Pettis. Following this, Diaz claimed to be “baddest motherf***er in the game” and proposed a fight between himself and Jorge Masvidal.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Jorge Masvidal agreed to fight Nate Diaz. Given Diaz’s aforementioned proclamation, the UFC created the BMF title.

#UFC244 It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 https://t.co/F66UjSBsSo

Jorge Masvidal faced Nate Diaz in a five-round welterweight bout for the BMF title at UFC 244 on November 2, 2019, at MSG. The back-and-forth fight was waved off between rounds three and four due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye. Masvidal was declared the winner via third-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

Jorge Masvidal aims to return to winning ways at UFC 269

While the UFC 268 fight card is stacked from top to bottom, next month's UFC 269 fight card promises to be equally exciting. UFC 269 features several amazing matchups, including a long-awaited grudge match featuring Jorge Masvidal.

The 2019 fight against Nate Diaz remains the Florida native's most recent victory inside the octagon. Following that fight, Masvidal competed just twice – losing to Kamaru Usman in their UFC welterweight title fights in July 2020 and April 2021.

Jorge Masvidal is set to face longtime rival Leon Edwards in a pivotal welterweight matchup at UFC 269 on December 11. This is being viewed as a must-win matchup for 'Gamebred', not only due to his feud with Edwards but also for him to work his way back to another title shot.

Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will meet at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will meet at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN.Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. https://t.co/sO4Awj75WS

