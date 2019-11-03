UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal defeats Nate Diaz in controversial finish at Madison Square Garden

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Nov 2019, 11:05 IST

The baddest MFer?

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz at UFC 244 went just as advertised and more. In the three rounds that it lasted, the two men went to war with Masvidal dominating the fight, but the ending to the fight left everyone perplexed and outraged.

Nate Diaz had obtained a big cut in the first round following an elbow and a kick to the face, but the cut has simply been a standard occurrence of a Diaz fight. The doctor checked Diaz's cut after the third round and despite Diaz telling him he was ok, the doctor told the referee to wave off the fight.

It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/F66UjSBsSo — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Naturally, this was met with a perplexed response from both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal, who was winning the fight up to that point went to Diaz and promised him that they would run back the fight.

It's a real shame that the fight ended the way it did because Diaz has suffered far worse cuts during fights and has gone the distance. This was not even close to one of the worst cuts that you'll see in MMA.

The Rock, who was the special guest presenter of the BMF Championship wasn't pleased either, consoling Masvidal for what happened. The crowd booed Masvidal but he told them not to because he wasn't the doctor. Either way, he offered to run the fight back, being consistent with his respect for Nate Diaz.

"We're running it back. We'll run this back."@GamebredFighter says the first #BMF defense will be a rematch with Diaz. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/LxXT9C6b8A — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

This fight would likely have determined the next opponent for the winner of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington, but it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer to determine the next No.1 contender to the Welterweight Championship.

Had Masvidal won, he would have been the clear cut #1 contender. However, he'll once again have to get past Nate Diaz in what will undoubtedly be a highly-anticipated rematch.

