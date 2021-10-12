Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal targeted for UFC 269 in December

An instrumental welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards is in the works. ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the blockbuster clash today.

Edwards, who last fought Nate Diaz in June this year, is expected to challenge his arch-rival Masvidal at UFC 269, which is scheduled to take place before the year is out on December 11.

"UFC is in the process of finalizing a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 270 [UFC 269] on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Sneaking this one in before the end of the year. Gotta love it."

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN UFC is in the process of finalizing a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 270 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Sneaking this one in before the end of the year. Gotta love it.

Earlier today, Edwards had set tongues wagging following his mysterious tweet. In a veiled reference, the 30-year-old simply wrote "millionaire."

The welterweight title shot that Edwards has been clamoring for will likely be pushed further since Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are set to collide in a rematch at UFC 268, scheduled to take place on November 6.

On the back of a 10-fight unbeaten streak, 'Rocky' could likely lay claim to a shot at the welterweight gold by just sitting out or by accepting a grudge match against Jorge Masvidal. It now appears as though he has chosen the latter.

The No.3-ranked UFC welterweight recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he wouldn't mind taking on Masvidal if the UFC pays him handsomely.

Catch Edwards' comments in the video below (from 1:55:45):

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight someone who gets him fastest to the title

Jorge Masvidal is coming off two consecutive championship losses. He now wants a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman and is willing to share the octagon with anyone to make that happen. Speaking during his own appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' said:

"Get me the fight that gets me the fastest and closes to the title shot. Who is the highest ranked, most dangerous fight? Tell me who it is and put a price on their head."

Edwards has previously been skeptical of a potential fight with Masvidal. The Englishman took to his Twitter account to confirm that he wasn't fascinated by the idea of challenging 'Gamebred'.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight

The reason for his change of heart is unclear. Perhaps he decided that in order to secure his place as the number one contender, he has to record another victory. It appears he'll have the chance to do so on December 11.

