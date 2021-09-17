Jorge Masvidal takes a scathing shot at "clout chasing" Leon Edwards after 'Rocky' refused to fight him

Leon Edwards' decision to turn down a fight against Jorge Masvidal hasn't sat well with 'Gamebred'. Calling out his arch-rival on Twitter, Masvidal said Edwards shouldn't mention his name if he isn't planning to fight him at all.

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back title losses against Kamaru Usman. The last time he stepped into the octagon at UFC 261, he suffered a brutal knockout in the second round of the fight.

On Wednesday, Edwards took to Twitter to make it clear that he wasn't interested in locking horns with Masvidal. 'Rocky' said he intends to compete for the UFC welterweight title in his next outing.

In response, Masvidal had the following to say:

"If you not gonna fight then keep my name out your p***y a** mouth you clout chasing bi**h #supernecessary."

Edwards' win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 extended his unbeaten streak to 10. His last loss came at the hands of Usman in 2015. Now that Edwards has registered big victories over the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos and Diaz, his chances of featuring in a title fight have never been so high.

Despite that, Edwards hadn't completely ruled out a fight against Masvidal, at least until last month. The 29-year-old Englishman claimed that Masvidal was afraid to call him out.

How did the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards start?

After winning their respective fights at UFC on ESPN 4 in 2019, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards collided in a backstage brawl. The clash sent shockwaves around the MMA community. Masvidal punched Edwards in the face, leaving him with a cut below his left eye.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for a fight between Masvidal and Edwards, but to no avail. 'Rocky' entered a phase of inactivity, which came to an end after over 600 days.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, achieved superstar status by winning a pair of fights against Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. However, 'Gamebred' is now on a two-fight losing streak, which has once again intensified rumors of a potential clash against Edwards.

Masvidal has said he is open to fighting anyone who "gets him closest to a title shot."

