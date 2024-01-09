Rumored Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match causes huge stir on MMA X - "Doing everything to compete with Francis Ngannou"

Over four years since their clash at UFC 244 for the inaugural 'BMF' championship, MMA stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are reportedly gearing up for an electrifying showdown, but this time in the boxing ring.

Diaz and Masvidal engaged in a thrilling three-round affair, with 'Gamebred' systematically breaking down his opponent with body kicks and decisive blows strategically aimed to win the fight.

However, Diaz's famed toughness helped him endure the damage inflicted by Masvidal, only until the cage-side doctor stepped in to call an end to the fight.

Now, since Diaz parted ways with the UFC last year, and Masvidal has also retired from MMA, both fighters have allegedly agreed to a potential boxing fight in March in Las Vegas. Masvidal, who is still under contract with the UFC, has secured the green signal from the organization to compete in boxing.

Several fans took to X to react to the news. This is what they said:

"Nah... They doing everything to compete with Francis."

"This will be exciting and dramatic epic. Let's see."

"Boxing is rigged. We don't want to see this fight unless it's MMA."

"Why the hell would two washed up bums do that?"

Diaz was last seen inside the boxing ring against YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' defeated Diaz via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91).

Josh Thomson puts weight behind rumored Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing clash

Jorge Masvidal recently tweeted he is “unretired", eight months after announcing his retirement at UFC 287 following a loss to Gilbert Burns.

Despite losing the last four fights under the UFC banner since the dominant victory against Nate Diaz, Masvidal remains a prominent figure in the sport. Several fans and analysts began speculating on matchup ideas for 'Gamebred'.

While some claimed that the Miami native should fight Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' championship, others saw this as an opportunity for Masvidal and UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards to settle the feud.

Meanwhile, Josh Thomson is not fascinated by either of the matchup ideas. Speaking about the rumors surrounding the boxing clash between Diaz and Masvidal in a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast. Thomson said:

"There's just no way in any avenue I can see this fight coming to fruition. Whether the Gaethje fight or the Leon fight, not only because he's coming off four losses, but on top of that, like I said, he's- I feel like he's scheduled to fight."

"From what I'm hearing, that fight's supposed to happen February 28th against Nate Diaz. In a boxing match, so if that fight happens, the UFC's not gonna bank on their main-event or their co-main-event against Leon Edwards against Jorge Masvidal, knowing that he fights two or three weeks before."

Catch Thomson's comments below (40:00):