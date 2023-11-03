"Fight urself dipsh*t" - Nate Diaz seemingly flames Jake Paul while also hurling expletive at PFL

Despite previous reports, it appears that an MMA fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will not be happening any time soon.

Since their fight, Diaz has used his social media almost exclusively to taunt Paul. He has now even given his first direct response to a reported offer from the PFL to rematch Paul in the cage. The 38-year-old did not hold back, claiming he had zero interest in the bout and would rather take on 'real fighters.'

Nate Diaz tweeted:

"I'm good I'd rather fight real fighters. And never back track to the minor leagues p****FL... Fight urself dips***."

Expand Tweet

Though never mentioning his name, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions recently tweeted that the PFL had extended a fight offer to both stars, one that the social media sensation-turned-boxer had accepted.

Diaz has now revealed his stance on the offer, as well as his opinion of both Paul and the promotion.

Expand Tweet

When is Jake Paul's next fight?

As of now, Jake Paul's next fight has only been partially announced. Paul and the Most Valuable Promotions have publicized his next fight date but have not yet released the identity of his next opponent.

Paul is set to return to the ring on December 15, 2023. According to BAVAFA Sports, he has signed the bout agreement, and the official announcement is dependent on the unnamed opponent's signature.

Expand Tweet

After picking up a win over Nate Diaz in August, 'The Problem Child' improved his professional record to 7-1. He claimed to be done fighting ex-UFC fighters and said he wanted to move his career forward by taking on a 'real' boxer.

While a fight with Diaz seems far from possible, it is still unclear if Paul intends to make an MMA debut. Paul initially announced he would be fighting in the PFL after signing with the promotion earlier this year.