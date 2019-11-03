UFC 244 Results: Fans boo after Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal ends in controversy, undefeated fighter gets knocked out

UFC 244

The most anticipated MMA fight of the year was finally here. The mecca of combat sports - the MSG - played host to one to a fight of epic proportions! Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal finally locked horns inside the cage in a battle between two perennial fan favorites.

The card was littered with mouth-watering contests.

Darren Till made his Milldeweight debut against former UFC title contender Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of the evening. Vincent Luque and Stephen Thompson faced each other in a stylistically explosive Welterweight encounter.

The incredibly popular Derrick Lewis returned to action against the fast-rising Blagov Ivanov in an important heavyweight showdown.

The main card was rounded up by an underrated Lightweight fight between Kevin Lee and Gregor Gillespie. The card was so good that Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker couldn't even make the main card.

The event was so big that even Donald Trump was in attendance! This was as big as it gets.

UFC 244 Results: Prelims

Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via TKO (punches) (2:07, Round One)

Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (punches) (4:32, Round Three)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via KO (head kick) (2:27, Round One)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via KO (punch) (0:29, Round One)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lyman Good def. Chance Rencountre via TKO (punches) (2:03, Round Three)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 244 Results: Main Card

#1 Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie (Lightweight)

Lee vs. Gillespie.

Former Lightweight title contender Kevin Lee returned to the Lightweight division for a challenging fight against the undefeated Gregor Gillespie.

Lee had lost three of his last four fights and the 27-year-old looked to get his career back on track with a big win in the main card opener. The #11 ranked Gillespie had an opportunity to prove that he belongs to the big stage as this was his first main PPV appearance against the usually unpredictable Motown Phenom.

Round 1: Lots of movement in the early stages from both men as they both looked to close the distance. Gregor went for a takedown but Lee stuffed it with ease.

Lee got the first good shot in the fight with a solid right. They were both busy with their hands with the jabs. It was a boxing-heavy fight thus far with no kicks being used.

The jabs kept coming in until Lee went high for a kick. Lee went to the body with a punch. Gillespie popped a right jab to the face.

Bombs were being thrown from both sides. And then it happened. Lee clinically finished it off with a simple combination.

Kevin Lee connected with a clean right hand over the top to the temple and followed it up with a left high kick that connected straight to Gillespie's jaw.

The Gift was knocked out cold. Gillespie fell back first against the cage with his eyes rolled back as the former Lightweight title contender landed one customary hammer fist to wrap things up.

The was a statement from the Motown Phenom.

Result: Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via TKO (2:47, Round 1)

Now that's how you kickstart the main card! A picture-perfect knockout, the end of an undefeated streak, the return to prominence of a talented heavy-hitter followed by a thoroughly professional post-fight interview. It's an ideal script!

Kevin Lee was not willing to rest on his laurels and intended to get back inside the Octagon as soon as possible. He credited Firas Zahabi for his improved showing and looked mature and motivated after putting down one of the best grapplers in the Lightweight division.

