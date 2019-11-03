UFC News: Corey Anderson stuns Johnny Walker, ends his undefeated streak

Anderson KOs Walker in the 1st round

Johnny Walker's hype train has been brought to a screeching halt by Corey Anderson. The prolific Brazilian Walker's undefeated streak inside the Octagon was cut short by a brilliant display from Anderson in their light heavyweight match-up during the prelims of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Anderson shocks the world

When the bout kicked off, Anderson went to work immediately, rocking Walker with a hard right which the latter could not recover from. What followed was a barrage of hard shots by Anderson which saw Walker trying to hang on for dear life. The clinch saw both fighters trade some nasty knees before breaking.

Anderson then connected with a thunderous upper cut which left Walker wobbling. Another right by Anderson saw Walker almost drop against the cage and that led Kevin MacDonald to step in and call an end to the contest.

Walker entered the bout on the back of a nine-fight winning streak while his ciounterpart Anderson came in to the fight after a unanimous decision victory against Ilir Latifi at UFC 232 in what was his third victory in a row since suffering two straight losses to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux.

Walker was being touted as Jon Jones' most likely opponent and this loss would come as a huge blow to his title ambitions while beating a huge name like Walker will definitely take Anderson a few steps up the light heavyweight ranks.

Check out the vicious KO of Walker below.

With Jones' next fight uncertain, could we see Anderson go up against Dominick Reyes to decide the #1 contender for the light heavyweight title?

Who do you guys think Anderson should go up against up next? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.

