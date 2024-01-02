Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal was reportedly tested by USADA in 2023 despite retired status

Former UFC star and 'BMF' titleholder Jorge Masvidal recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and seemingly hinted at a possible comeback to combat sports.

He posted a one-word tweet that read:

"Unretired"

Georgian MMA journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili of Setanta Sports took note of the tweet, and added that Masvidal was tested by USADA in 2023, despite the fact that he was retired and removed from the UFC rankings.

The journalist did so in a reply to Masvidal's original tweet, and said:

"FYI: Jorge Masvidal was tested 5 times by USADA in 2023. Four times in the first quarter and once in the second quarter of 2023."

Check out the tweet here:

If Jorge Masvidal is indeed hinting at a return to the UFC, he does have a few choices in terms of opponents that make sense. 'Gamebred' has previously expressed a desire to face Nate Diaz again. Considering how their first fight ended (via doctor stoppage), a rematch does make sense, even though Diaz is not currently in the UFC.

Masvidal could also potentially face Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' belt he once held, although Gaethje is currently in pursuit of a title fight with lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. Masvidal has also previously called out Conor McGregor, and given where both men are in their careers, Masvidal vs. McGregor also makes sense. Apart from those names, arch-rival Colby Covington, who is coming off arguably the worst performance of his career against Leon Edwards, may also be a viable option.

Regardless, only time will tell who Masvidal will face next, if he comes back from retirement.

Jake Paul claims Jorge Masvidal will box Nate Diaz

Jake Paul responded to Jorge Masvidal's tweet and in a since-deleted comment, stated that Masvidal was set to box Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Yeah yeah. Going to box Nate Diaz...whatever. Come see me when Dana gives you permission." [h/t - Happy Punch]

MMA Media page Happy Punch captured a screenshot of the post, which they shared on X.

Check out Jake Paul's deleted tweet here:

For his part, Masvidal was once touted to be one of Jake Paul's opponents in the past. The two even squared off and got into back-and-forths on social media, but the fight never came to fruition.