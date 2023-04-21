Breaking: Jorge Masvidal officially removed from UFC roster

Earlier, it was announced that Jorge Masvidal was removed from the UFC roster. The Miami native recently announced his retirement in his post-fight octagon interview after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Masvidal gave a heartfelt speech in his hometown before calling it a day. On his retirement, he said:

"This is where I started my career. Fifty-something fights...you know, sometimes your favorite basketball player ain't got that three pointer no more. Your favorite quarterback doesn't have that rifle anymore. I don't feel the same when I get in here. I love all of you. The UFC came here twenty years ago, that inspired me, hopefully I inspire someone in here to get what's theirs."

Watch the rest of Jorge Masvidal's retirement speech here:

Before the fight, Masvidal had stated that he would call it quits if he couldn't beat Burns and make one more run at the title. Even though he'd lost three on the trot, his history with Leon Edwards and his superstar status might have gotten him a title shot had he won.

Unfortunately for 'Gamebred', he couldn't get the job done and was beaten soundly by Burns.

Leon Edwards will not face Jorge Masvidal, will fight in Abu Dhabi later this year

Jorge Masvidal's dreams were squashed by Gilbert Burns. Leon Edwards, the welterweight champion, was ready to face Masvidal if he won, but 'Gamebred' failed to get the job done.

Edwards took to Twitter to call him out for his loss, and said:

"F*cking bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again. None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #kingLeon"

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Fucking bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again. None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #kingLeon Fucking bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again. None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #kingLeon

Dana White has been firm in suggesting that Colby Covington will be Edwards' next opponent. The fight, however, hasn't been scheduled or announced yet, at least officially speaking. It was believed that Edwards would defend his belt against Covington in London.

However, Edwards has stated that he will not be fighting on the July card set for London, and instead, is eyeing to get back into the octagon in October. That means he's looking to fight on the Abu Dhabi card. Given all the signs, his opponent is unlikely to change barring injury. Therefore, it looks like we will see Covington vs. Edwards in October.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Leon Edwards told Sky Sports that he will NOT be fighting in July and now eyes his next fight in Abu Dhabi in October Leon Edwards told Sky Sports that he will NOT be fighting in July and now eyes his next fight in Abu Dhabi in October 👀 https://t.co/8d6KYuSxvk

Poll : 0 votes