UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Leon Edwards' refusal to fight in July has caused a change of plans for the upcoming UFC London event.

After the raging success of UFC 286, the company has been eager to head back to London to host another event. It was recently announced that the next event in London will take place in July. While the initial plans were to host a pay-per-view, it looks like the UFC might have to resort to just Fight Night.

The same has happened since Leon Edwards' refusal to fight in July. It is worth noting that the UFC welterweight champion is the biggest attraction in the country and an event without him might not be as successful as the one with him.

Speaking about this during a post-fight press conference at UFC Kansas, Dana White was asked about the change in plans for the upcoming event in London. When asked if the UFC is looking to host Fight Night since Leon Edwards won't be fighting, the UFC president said:

"Yes."

Watch the video below (12:59):

What did Leon Edwards say about fighting at UFC London?

Leon Edwards was last seen in action at UFC 286 where he successfully defended his welterweight championship. There was a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight and potentially returning as early as July to headline the UFC's next card in London. However, 'Rocky' put an end to those speculations during an interview with Sky Sports.

While suggesting that he will only fight at UFC London if he's offered "stupid money," Edwards said:

“No, unless it comes with some stupid money, the bag always talks. Unless the stupid money comes I don’t see it, I’d literally have to get back in training camp next week. I fought under a month ago. March to July I don’t think makes sense."

He added:

"In the last year or so I’ve fought three times I think, I’d love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card would be great. That would be perfect, I get time to nurse my injuries, I get time to get back into it, I feel like Abu Dhabi would be perfect.”

Watch Edwards' interview with Sky Sports below:

Poll : 0 votes