UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has made it known that he will most likely not fight at UFC London.

'Rocky' was last seen in action in his trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London in March earlier this year. Edwards managed to successfully retain the welterweight championship, cementing himself as the best in the division.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight. Interestingly, there were rumors of him potentially returning as early as July to headline the UFC's next card in London. However, 'Rocky' put an end to those rumors during an interview with Sky Sports.

While suggesting that he is not going to be fighting at UFC's London card in July unless he's offered "stupid money", Leon Edwards said:

“No, unless it comes with some stupid money, the bag always talks. Unless the stupid money comes I don’t see it, I’d literally have to get back in training camp next week. I fought under a month ago. March to July I don’t think makes sense."

He added:

"In the last year or so I’ve fought three times I think, I’d love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card would be great. That would be perfect, I get time to nurse my injuries, I get time to get back into it, I feel like Abu Dhabi would be perfect.”

Watch Leon Edwards' interview below:

Leon Edwards' next fight: Who will 'Rocky' fight next?

Following Edwards' win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286, it was made clear by the UFC president Dana White that Colby Covington will be getting the next title shot. It is worth noting that Covington was last seen inside the octagon over a year ago against Jorge Masvidal and has fought just four times since 2019.

The same has caused a lot of backlashes since White seems to have overlooked deserving contenders like Belal Muhammad, who is waiting for his first shot at the title.

On the flip side, despite being rather inactive, Colby Covington seems to be deserving of a third title shot since 2019 in the eyes of Dana White. Speaking about this during the UFC 287 pre-fight press conference, White said:

"Colby Covington, like him or not, the guy showed up in London and cut weight. He did what he [was] supposed to do, he deserves the fight against Leon."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

