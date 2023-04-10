Jorge Masvidal took on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event at UFC 287 in Miami on Saturday. Going into the fight, 'Gamebred' had hinted at retirement in case he came up short.

Burns edged Masvidal in all aspects throughout their bout. Staying true to his words, 'Gamebred' hung up his gloves for good after fighting in his hometown for the first time in his UFC career.

While most UFC A-listers paid due respect to Jorge Masvidal's legendary career, his arch-rival Colby Covington is not one of them. Masvidal is currently caught up in a lawsuit after allegedly sucker punching Covington outside a Miami restaurant, hardly two weeks removed from a lopsided loss against 'Chaos' at UFC 272 last March.

Weighing in on 'Gamebred's retirement, Covington claimed he couldn't care less. The 35-year-old recently told Submission Radio:

"I mean he was retired after I beat him. He's a broken man... Guys we're here to talk about big business, undisputed business. I could care less about the journeyman Street Judas Masvidal. The guy's a felon, he's a criminal, he's a coward. He's not a real man. If he was a real man, he wouldn't have done what he did to me. So I got nothing else to say on him. The only person I care about is Mama mouth Leon Edwards scissorhands."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below:

Dana White on Jorge Masvidal's retirement

Jorge Masvidal has come a long way from being a slugger in Kimbo Slice's Backyard Brawls to becoming the UFC BMF champ. Miami's own is widely considered to be one of the 'real gangsters' from the early days of MMA along with the likes of the Diaz brothers.

However, 'Gamebred' immortalized his name by knocking Ben Askren out in five seconds with a flying knee, which remains the fastest KO in UFC history. According to UFC president Dana White, it was the UFC 239 flying knee that changed Masvidal's life for the better.

Weighing on Jorge Masvidal's retirement, Dana White said at the UFC 287 post-fight presser:

"That flying knee changed his life. When he threw that flying, knee it changed his whole life...As soon as you think about retiring, you should in this business. He’s made a lot of money. He made a lot of money tonight. He’s got a lot of things going on outside the octagon too, like Conor [McGregor] does and some of these other guys. I think he’s proved everything he needed to prove to himself and changed his family’s life, and why not?”

Catch Dana White's comments below:

