I knew I was going to f**k his world up - Jorge Masvidal breaks down his KO of Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal claims that he knew Ben Askren would have a bad night before knocking out 'Funky' within five seconds of their UFC 239 clash back in 2019. According to 'Gamebred', Askren's body language was a telltale of the wrestler's intention to come forward.

Masvidal claims that he was sure of landing a fatal flying knee as Askren's first instinct would be to shoot for a takedown. The BMF titleholder recently said on an episode of IMPAULSIVE:

"When I got into the cage and I saw how he was acting and how imposing he was, like he just wanted to come forward. I was like, 'Man, there's a good chance he's gonna come forward.' And if he comes forward the next thing he does is duck, go for the shot. And if he does that, he's dead. Cause I don't care if I hit him on the chest, the neck, the jaw or the shoulder, it's like a sniper shot... So I knew that as long as he took that initiative forward step, I was gonna f**k his world up."

Watch Masvidal's appearance on IMPAULSIVE below:

With his impressive wrestling pedigree and championship runs outside the UFC, Ben Askren further proved his worth with a first-round submission win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut at UFC 235 to further extend his unbeaten record. Askren was then matched up against Jorge Masvidal, who had just started his journey to stardom with a knockout win over Darren Till.

Askren did exactly what Masvidal expected, wildly shooting for a double-leg in the opening sequence. 'Gamebred' uncorked a thunderous flying knee to put 'Funky' to sleep, recording the fastest KO in UFC history.

theScore @theScore

Jorge Masvidal KO’d Ben Askren in FIVE seconds.



( : @espnmma)

On this date in 2019...Jorge Masvidal KO’d Ben Askren in FIVE seconds. On this date in 2019...Jorge Masvidal KO’d Ben Askren in FIVE seconds. 💥(🎥: @espnmma) https://t.co/MrADTJ6mzq

Jorge Masvidal hasn't won a fight since 2019

After his record-breaking win over Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal went on to defeat Nate Diaz for the BMF title which propelled him towards a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman. Masvidal came up short against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' via a unanimous decision and dropped the subsequent rematch via KO.

In his most recent outing, Masvidal dropped a unanimous decision against friend-turned-rival Colby Covington.

Masvidal reportedly signed a lucrative new deal with the UFC ahead of his grudge match against Covington and his next opponent hasn't been revealed as of yet. The Miami native could face Leon Edwards if 'Rocky' comes up short against Kamaru Usman in a potential title fight. A rematch against Stephen Thompson also makes sense for 'Gamebred'.

Currently ranked No.8 in the 170-pound weight class, Masvidal needs to choose his next fight carefully to avoid becoming the divisional gatekeeper.

Edited by C. Naik