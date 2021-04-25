Watch: Jorge Masvidal gets knocked out cold by Kamaru Usman in emphatic UFC welterweight title defeat

Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the second round to emerge victorious in the main event of UFC 261. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stung 'Gamebred' with a huge right hand, which flattened the Miami native.

You can watch Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal below:

KAMARU USMAN JUST SENT JORGE MASVIDAL TO THE SHADOW REALM. #UFC261 @SpinninBackfist



pic.twitter.com/6ahbmjl4Ys — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Usman and Masvidal last competed at UFC 251 where the former eked out a comfortable unanimous decision win. All three judges scored the contest in Usman's favor on the night. Masvidal, however, was quick to claim that the result would have been different if he was provided with a full training camp.

'Gamebred' had stepped against Usman on six days' notice after Gilbert Burns, who was originally scheduled to fight Usman at UFC 251, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Usman called out Masvidal following his win over Burns at UFC 258 and expressed his desire in fighting Gamebred. The welterweight champion claimed he would give Masvidal as much time he needs to prepare for the fight and that Gamebred still wouldn't able to beat him.

The main event of UFC 261 Usman saw back he said about beating Masvidal as the welterweight champion scored a stunning knockout win over Gamebred. He has now successfully defended his belt for the fourth time.

Kamaru Usman now boasts a 14-fight winning streak

Kamaru Usman is now undefeated in his last 14 fights in the UFC. He made his promotional debut in 2015 at The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs. Blackzilians Finale.

Since then, Usman has defeated the likes of Leon Edwards, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC 245 clash against Covington was, arguably, the toughest fight of Usman's career. Earlier this week, Dana White confirmed that Covington would face Kamaru Usman in a rematch if the latter emerged victorious at UFC 261.