UFC 272 results and fight highlights: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal locked horns in the main event of UFC 272 to settle a long-standing feud. It was Covington who walked away with the bragging rights.

The fight came to an end with 'Chaos' earning a unanimous decision win after five rounds. The first round of their clash saw Covington control Masvidal on the ground for a significant amount of time.

Covington put forth a wrestling masterclass, absolutely dominating Masvidal on the mat. However, the 34-year-old's performance against 'Gamebred' was marred by a series of illegal moves, including an eye poke and a knee directly to the groin.

The fourth round of their clash saw exhilarating striking exchanges with both Covington and Masvidal hurting each other. 'Gamebred', however, landed a right flush on the chin that seemingly wobbled Covington.

However, he failed to capitalize on the same to finish Covington for good and allowed his former teammate to recover before the round came to an end.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 post-fight comments

In the aftermath of his dominating performance against Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington issued a strong call-out to Dustin Poirier. He recalled Poirier's comments about fighting him on the streets and called upon 'The Diamond' to back up his talk.

"I just took care of Miami's street trash. Now it's time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier you c**k. You said it's on sight, name the site Dustin, bring that Jessabelle of a wife and bring that little kid [inaudible] and I'll see you soon. You're next!"

'Gamebred', while in conversation with Joe Rogan during the post-fight octagon interview, admitted that he failed to utilize his wrestling efficiently against Covington.

"I was off-beat with the wrestling. I needed to wrestle harder. It wasn't there, the wrestling. But I want to say thank god for everything that I have, thank everybody for coming out. Sorry to my kids, the only people I'll say sorry to and s**t my wrestling wasn't there today, I was flat," said Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal further admitted that he had planned on breaking Colby Covington's face; however, he was thoroughly outwrestled.

The UFC found its way back to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, to host an extremely entertaining and action-packed fight card. The co-main event at UFC 272 featured a catchweight bout between Renato Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos.

