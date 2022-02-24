What is the likelihood of a Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 fight?

Jorge Masvidal recently revealed that he would welcome a second fight with Nate Diaz after beating Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Diaz previously clashed at UFC 244 with the Miami native claiming a third-round TKO win due to a doctor's stoppage. Diaz has since been vocal about getting a rematch. In a recent Q&A session on Rumble, Masvidal revealed that he would oblige Diaz with the chance:

"After I take Colby's a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you [Nate Diaz] that gets this a** whooping bro. I go back to beating the s*** out of you just to keep myself entertained. Let's f****** go man. I wanna break your f****** face bro."

Check out the first fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz below:

Masvidal is currently scheduled for a grudge match against former friend Colby Covington at UFC 272. He is looking to climb up the ladder once again to challenge for the welterweight strap.

While a win against Covington might help, two losses against the current champion Kamaru Usman means Masvidal might have to wait a bit longer. If that's the case, he is open to fighting Diaz.

However, things are not that simple. Diaz only has one fight left on his current UFC contract. The Stockton slugger has stated that he might decide to call it a day on his fighting career after that. He wants to take on Dustin Poirier in his final fight.

Check out Dustin Poirier talking about a potential fight against Diaz below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC271



Full scrum youtu.be/JHJZ_hF63DI Even though @DustinPoirier wants to "whip his ass," Nate Diaz "will always have a special place in combat sports" for PoirierFull scrum Even though @DustinPoirier wants to "whip his ass," Nate Diaz "will always have a special place in combat sports" for Poirier 💎 #UFC271Full scrum ▶️ youtu.be/JHJZ_hF63DI https://t.co/mSzmaATu0e

A fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier is something that fans would love to see. Words have been exchanged between the two as well and both have expressed their desire for the fight.

However, if a rematch against Masvidal presents itself, one can guess Diaz will take it. Furthermore, the stardom of both fighters has to be taken into account. A rematch is guaranteed to generate big pay-per-view numbers. So, a second fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz can't be ruled out totally.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 1: How did the fight come about?

Masvidal was at a career high when he took on Nate Diaz for the first time. After knocking out Darren Till, 'Gamebred' recorded the fastest finish in the history of the UFC with a flying knee against Ben Askren.

On the other hand, Diaz returned to fighting at UFC 241 against Anthony Pettis. This was his first appearance since the UFC 202 loss against Conor McGregor. He called out Masvidal after beating Pettis.

Check out Nate Diaz calling out Jorge Masvidal:

UFC president Dana White was quick to line up the two big names for a fight. They got scheduled to main event UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. An inaugural BMF title was put on the line for the winner of the contest.

Watch Dana White unveil the BMF belt:

Jorge Masvidal beat Diaz and got crowned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after his win. Fans have since wanted to see a second fight between the two. It will be interesting to see if the UFC lines up that contest again and Masvidal and Diaz square off for a second time.

