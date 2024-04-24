"I run the world"— Kanye West claims he is God in recent interview 

Kanye West made headlines again after he claimed to be God on the premiere episode of The Download Show with Justin Laboy on April 22. In the podcast, West discussed who is on his playlist, Chris Brown, and the beef between Drake and Metro Boomin, among other topics. However, his claim of being God particularly made headlines.

The episode, which is exclusively available on yeezy.com, requires the audience to purchase a product from the website before receiving a link to the podcast that features Laboy and West. In one instance of the duo’s conversation, Kanye West claimed to be an immortal being, which left Justin Laboy awkwardly laughing. The Famous crooner said in the episode:

“We are the kingdom, and I’m the head of the kingdom. I am God; no one can suggest sh*t to me. Period. You can’t tell my daughter to say sh*t to me about Jesus. I’m going to tell you some sh*t- God runs the world. I am God. I run the world.”

When motivational speaker and basketball player Justin Laboy laughed at the 46-year-old’s statement, the latter said:

“Why that be so funny to you… make you feel uncomfortable right?”

“This is his job, to go against God”— Kanye West addresses feud with Drake in Justin Laboy interview

Kanye West also addressed his decade-long feud with Drake in The Download Show. This comes amid the latter’s beef with singers Metro Boomin, Future, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross.

Kanye West admitted to taking shots at Drake in the latest Metro Boomin and Future Like That remix featuring Ty Dolla $ign and The Hooligans. He revealed that everybody was “energized” about the “elimination of Drake,” with whom West has had a lengthy feud. Speaking about his scuffle with Drake, Kanye West said:

“It’s like he signed his soul to the devil to not be cool with me. This is his job, to go against God.”

Internet personality Sneako was one of the many who reacted to Kanye “Ye” West’s claims of being God. During a live stream, the YouTuber, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, said, “There’s no way he said that.”

“I want to have people around that check me if I say something like I’m God. I want to have people around me that’ll be like, “you’re not,”” Sneako said.

Sneako went on to opine that celebrities wish to be treated like immortal beings and hold God's power.

“They [celebrities] think that they are equal [with God],” he added.

During the show, Kanye West also revealed whose music he was listening to recently. While naming 21 Savage, he also shared that he was working with Baltimore-based rapper Young Moose. Later, he mentioned he was not listening to much music as he was “too busy getting money!”

In the exclusive interview, Kanye West dubbed Chris Brown as a “God.” This comes after the latter released the track Carnival, which mentioned Taylor Swift, whom West has famously feuded with in the past. Speaking about Brown, West said, “Chris Is a God,” as Brown sang:

“I mean, since Taylor Swift/ Since I had the Rollie on the wrist/ I’m the new Jesus, bi**h/ I turn water to Cris/ This for what they did to Chris/ They can’t do sh*t with this.”

West also commented on Drake’s relationship with Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge in the interview. It remains unclear what provoked the singer to take shots at Drake at the time of writing this article.