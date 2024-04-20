Drake's 'Taylor Made Freestyle' referencing Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department,' uses AI voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg

On Friday, April 19, Drake dropped a song on his social media handles, which featured AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. In this latest diss track, the Canadian rapper has also referenced Taylor Swift's new studio album - Tortured Poets Department - with the title of the track being Taylor Made Freestyle.

Drake's latest diss track is part of a long-standing feud between Kendrick Lamar and him, which has been going on for over a decade but it seemingly reignited once again last year, with the release of Drizzy and J. Cole's First Person Shooter.

It's also worth noting how Drake uploaded the track the very same day as the launch of Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, Tortured Poets Department. The lyrics of the God's Plan singer's diss indicate how he thinks K-Dot has not yet responded to his previous diss track - Push Ups - because of the overwhelming cultural moment surrounding Swift's album release.

In the following lines, the rapper also suggests Lamar is delaying his response because he believes Swift's album will eclipse everything in its shadow. Drizzy's verse also notes that Taylor is Kendrick's "New Top" referencing his former record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, and its CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, who previously decided the Humble singer's release dates during his time in the label—

"But now we gotta wait a f***ing week' cause Taylor Swift is your New Top. And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud."

The Laugh Now Cry Later singer also gave a shoutout to Swift towards the end of his track stating Taylor is the "biggest gangster" in the music industry and how he previously moved his album release due to Lover singer.

The first two verses of the diss track feature the AI-generated voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg, where the lyrics seemingly mock Lamar for not replying to the Canadian rapper.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's long-standing feud: Here's everything you need to know about it

Kendrick Lamar at The 65th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Drake's Taylor Made Freestyle, which went viral as soon as it dropped on the internet, is a product of a long-standing feud between Kendrick Lamar and him.

On October 6, First Person Shooter was released. The track was an early release from Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs.

First Person Shooter was the collaborative work of Drake and J. Cole, in which the latter was seen comparing himself to both Drake and Lamar, using the term "the big three" for the trio—

"Love when they argue the hardest MC, Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

Lamar was pointedly unhappy with J. Cole's "big three" comment, and his response for the same came in the form of another song - Like That - which was dropped in the last week of March, as part of Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative album, We Don't Trust You.

In the song, a verse sung by Lamar hit back at Drake's First Person Shooter by saying—

"Motherf*** the big three, it's just big me/ f*** sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches."

Lamar's shots on Like That track resulted in J. Cole responding by dropping 7 Minutes Drill, in which the singer dissed K-Dot's recent albums, calling one of them "tragic" and the other one "boring."

Cole later backtracked on his diss at the Dreamville Festival, which was followed closely by the release of Future and Metro Boomin's follow-up album, We Still Don't Trust You. Several tracks from the album have been associated with dissing at Drake, including The Weeknd on All to Myself and ASAP Rocky on Show of Hands.

As his fans expected, Drake was bound to respond, which the 37-year-old did with the leaked release of the diss track Push Ups on April 13.

After the track's release on April 13, Drizzy was perhaps expecting K-Dot to come back with a quick retort, which the latter didn't. Now, six days later, as a follow-up on Push Ups, the Canadian rapper dropped Taylor Made Freestyle.