Lakers star shouts out J. Cole for latest drop 'Might Delete Later' as it trends with Kendrick Lamar's Warning Shot

In the recent turn of events, LA Lakers star D'Angelo Russell found himself in the middle of the unfolding drama within the hip-hop community. The catalyst? Rapper J. Cole's response to Kendrick Lamar's controversial track "Like That," where both Lamar as well as Drake were on the receiving end of some pointed disses.

Cole dropped a 12-track album called "Might Delete Later," which had fans in amazement at the ongoing feud between the two rap heavyweights. The final track of the album, "7 Minute Drill," saw Cole delivering some cutting remarks directed at Lamar. With that, there are a few fans who are waiting for a response from the multi-Grammy award winner.

However, some fans are simply enjoying the moment. One of those fans is Russell, who shared his thoughts on Cole's recent project on X.

While some fans may disagree, Russell seems to be enjoying the music released by both artists without taking sides.

As for Drake, he hasn't responded to Lamar's diss with a song just yet. Instead, he addressed it casually during a live show, saying that he was unfazed by the situation. However, many think that he should step up and drop a track in response.

J. Cole worked out with longtime Lakers trainer

Many are unaware that J. Cole briefly pursued a professional basketball career. It started in 2021 when the rapper signed a deal with the Patriots Basketball Club in Rwanda, competing in the Basketball Africa League, affiliated with the NBA. However, his run was fleeting, as he played only three games, during which he maintained averages of 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and one assist.

The rapper then moved to the Scarborough Shooting Stars in Canada. His run in the Canadian Elite Basketball League was brief as well, spanning only four games. His music tour prompted a necessary leave of absence from the court. Nevertheless, during his time on the hard court, he had an average of 2.4 points while maintaining a 50% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

Although his professional playing days are now behind him, it doesn't mean he can't have workouts with legendary trainers. In 2021, he trained with Lakers trainer Phil Handy and former player Talen Horton-Tucker.

"Today was the first time getting it in with Phil. Workout was fire. Details, you know what I mean? Like, slowing it down," Cole said. "He’s a great teacher, man."

He also shared that he was a fan of THT and was lucky to have a workout session with the young player.

