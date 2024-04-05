"He's gonna go undrafted to Lakers" - Former NBA champion breaks down Bronny James' route to team up with LeBron James

Coming off his freshman season at USC, Bronny James has decided to enter his name in the 2024 NBA draft. Following this news, one former player shared his thoughts on how the guard prospect will wind up playing alongside his father.

Along with putting his name in the draft, Bronny is keeping his options open. He will also be entering the transfer portal in the event he decides to go back to college. After working out with NBA teams, Bronny will make a final decision about his future.

Among those to discuss Bronny James' latest move was Jeff Teague. The longtime Atlanta Hawks guard thinks he will go undrafted and then sign with the LA Lakers as a free agent.

"Anybody with the last name, James and the first name Bronny, college basketball is just not for," Teague said. "Y'all bro just go do what y'all supposed to do, be NBA players bro."

"He's gonna go undrafted to the Lakers or a second round if he did, that was my pick."

Bronny played 25 games this season following his cardiac arrest over the summer, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jeff Teague feels Bronny James isn't built for college basketball

Aside from being the son of the LeBron James, Jeff Teague gave other reasons to why Bronny James shouldn't go back to college. The main one is that his skill set isn't best utilized at that level of the game.

In his rant, Teague touched on how college is for prospects who are big-time scorers. Because Bronny is more of a complementary player, the former All-Star feels he should develop his game at the professional level.

"I don't think his skill set is not meant for college," Teague continued. "Like, to be a college player you got to get buckets and he's not like a bucket getter.

"What he do well is like I can pass I play good defense I can make a shot but I'm not like a aggressive get bucket person. I'm a really complimentary player and you being Lebron kid don't help."

Bronny James is a six-foot-four combo guard with a six-foot-seven wingspan. As Teague said, he's more of a complementary player on the floor. Bronny is a willing passer, and his high IQ helps him be impactful on both ends of the floor.

Given the circumstances, Teague's prediction could end up happening. Bronny hasn't been listed in any recent mock drafts, meaning his chances of getting picked are low. Seeing that LeBron has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA, the LA Lakers will be incentivised to sign him.

The Lakers could roll the dice on Bronny in an effort to keep LeBron in LA. After this season, the 20-time All-Star could take his player option or become a free agent.