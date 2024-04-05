3 best contract situations for LeBron James with LA Lakers as Bronny James declares for NBA Draft

Playing in his 21st NBA season, LeBron James continues to set the standard when it comes to maintaining incredible longevity for an athlete. Interestingly, his son Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA draft places some attention on what the future holds for the four-time MVP. Additionally, it also adds to the discussion on possible contract situations for the 39-year-old star.

James is in the second year of his $99 million contract and is up for a $51 million player option next season. The 20-time NBA All-Star has not given any final comments on his plans after this season as he continues to focus on the Lakers' five remaining games before the NBA playoffs commence.

When it comes to the possible implications of his son being selected in the draft, it fulfills his goal of sharing the basketball court with his son before he finally decides to call it a career. Be that as it may, fans are eagerly anticipating what James' decision winds up being when it's all said and done.

In the 67 games he's played this season, LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points (53.6% shooting, including 41.6% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists and 7.3 rebounds. Additionally, he also has a true shooting percentage of 48.8%. Meanwhile, his LA Lakers are in ninth place (44-33 record) in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James' three best contract situations with LA Lakers as Bronny James declares for NBA Draft

#3) $60 million for three years

LeBron James going up against former LA Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma

According to ESPN's Briand Windhorst, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are preparing for a multi-year contract extension, eclipsing his current contract. Despite only being speculation from Windhorst, he believes that James is still looking forward to prolonging his NBA career with a three-year $60 million deal, playing for the purple and gold.

#2) $104 million for two years

If LeBron James is eyeing to collect another big paycheck for the LA Lakers and tests the free agency market, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Dave McMenamin suggested that he could negotiate a two-year $104 million contract. The deal is shorter but the value is tremendous, especially for an athlete of his age.

#1) $162 million for three years

Lastly, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Dave McMenamin pitched the biggest possible NBA contract that James could sign in his long and historic career. A three-year $162 million contract easily surpasses his 2018 deal (four-year $154 million) with the LA Lakers.

This is arguably the best possible contract situation for him on this list as it gives him more to play in the league while also waiting out on how Bronny James' odds of being signed by an NBA team play out.