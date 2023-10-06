"The greatest" - Kevin Durant tips his hat as Drake heats up 'All the Dogs' tracklist drop

Famous rapper Drake will release his new studio album on Friday, October 6. The album is titled "For All The Dogs" and features two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Drake and Durant have been friends for several years now and the superstar forward was among the people that were featured on the album.

On Thursday, Drake dropped the tracklist, giving credit to all those who helped him release the album, including Kevin Durant. The superstar of the Phoenix Suns took to Instagram and reposted Drake's tracklist, calling him "The greatest."

Kevin Durant praises Drake for his new studio album

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Durant recently appeared in Drake's concert in Austin, Texas, while the famous rapper is among the investors in Durant's team, the Brooklyn Aces, which competes in the Major League PickleBall.

Kevin Durant among NBA superstars to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games

Kevin Durant made his intentions clear during the Phoenix Suns' Media Day regarding his participation in the 2024 Olympic Games. The two-time NBA champion confirmed that he will be in Paris as a member of Team USA.

"I will play in the Olympics next year," he told reporters on Monday, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

Expand Tweet

Durant became the first megastar to confirm his participation in next summer's Olympic Games, while a plethora of fellow superstars have expressed their desire to play next summer.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adedayo have also shared their interest in committing to Team USA, while Joel Embiid is expected to be in the lineup after choosing to represent Team USA.

The reigning MVP and scoring champion was eligible to play for three national teams (Team USA, France, Cameroon) and eventually picked the Americans.

Kevin Durant will return to Team USA after leading the squad to the gold medal in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Durant has won three straight gold medals with Team USA in the Olympics, averaging 29.9 points over the three Gold Medals he has played in (2012, 2016, 2021).

He also won the FIBA World Cup title in 2010, while he is the all-time scoring leader with 436 points. Durant and the rest of the NBA megastars want to bring Team USA back to the top after its fourth place in the FIBA World Cup last month.

This was the second straight FIBA World Cup edition that the Americans failed to win, after finishing seventh in 2019.

For the time being, Kevin Durant has his sights set on the Phoenix Suns, as he wants to lead the franchise to the title. Phoenix has gone all-in for the title, after landing Bradley Beal in the offseason and pairing with Durant and Devin Booker.

Durant and the Suns will kick off their regular-season campaign with a road game vs. fellow title contenders Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 24.