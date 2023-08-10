73-9 Golden State Warriors: Where are they now?

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors will go down in history as one of the most dominant teams to grace the NBA. Amassing a 72-9 record, Golden State swept the regular season before making a deep playoff run that resulted in a blown 3-1 lead against LeBron James.

It's safe to say that the 2016 Warriors gave us historic moments throughout the year - even if some of those moments went against Golden State. So, have you ever wondered what happened to some of that memorable roster? Here, we take a look at the core rotation, to see what they're doing now.

#1 Steph Curry

Seven years later, Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA and continues to lead the line for the Golden State Warriors.

During the offseason, Curry has been living his best life, winning a golf tournament, appearing at a rock concert, releasing a rap song and even conquering 'Hot Ones.'

#2 Klay Thompson

After recovering from two major injuries, Klay Thompson returned to the Golden State Warriors rotation to help them win the 2022 NBA championship.

Now, the second Splash Brother is gearing up for yet another run toward a ring and is still the Warriors' starting shooting guard.

#3 Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes left the Golden State Warriors following the 2016 season and has spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings in recent years.

Barnes was part of the Kings team that finally made it back to the playoffs in 2023.

#4 Draymond Green

Draymond Green is still with the Golden State Warriors and has recently signed a contract extension that will likely keep him at the franchise for the remainder of his career.

#5 Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut made 70 regular-season appearances for the Golden State Warriors during their historic season but became a journeyman center the following year.

Bogut returned to the Warriors for his final season in the NBA in 2018-19 before heading back to Australia to continue playing professionally. He's now retired and spends his time with his wife and children.

#6 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala played eight games for the Golden State Warriors last season, but according to recent reports, is not expected to return to the franchise for another run at a championship.

Iguodala has a successful podcast with Evan Turner.

#7 Brandon Rush

Brandon Rush spent one more season in the NBA after his spell with the Golden State Warriors ended. The former NBA wing now plays in the BIG 3, where he continues to impress.

#8 Festus Ezeli

Since retiring from the NBA, Festus Ezeli has become an NBA analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area and also has his own podcast.

