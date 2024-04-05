Like many around the world, Josh Hart was pleasantly surprised when news broke that J. Cole had released a new album titled “Might Delete Later.” The New York Knicks forward was in a similar boat with the general public who had no idea that the award-winning rapper was set to drop something. The “Love Yourz” singer has just unleashed a new collection that has left many still in disbelief.

The Knicks had just finished erasing a 21-point deficit on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings to emerge with a come-from-behind 120-109 victory. Hart might have been having a little chill time and celebrating when the Cole news came through.

The former LA Lakers guard promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to share this:

“OH WE UP!!!”

J. Cole’s new album is a three-year, mostly under-the-radar project. “The Off-Season” was well-received with critical acclaim and only made the artist even more popular. Many had been begging for a new release, but the “songwriter” kept things mum. Only a handful probably knew the details of what he was working on and an even lesser number likely had an idea when he would drop it.

Josh Hart must have seen the teaser that the “No Role Modelz” creator sparingly shared over the last two months. The 43-minute piece is finally out, containing 12 tracks featuring collaborations with Gucci Mane, Cam’Ron, Bas, Ari Lennox and others.

Josh Hart has always been a big fan of J. Cole

When basketball fans talk about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, they almost always refer to them as perhaps the greatest duo in NBA history. They carried the Chicago Bulls to six championships during the ‘90s and became icons as individuals and as tandem.

In 2022, Josh Hart declared something that stirred social media:

“Cole and Bas like Jordan and Pippen”

Hart knew J. Cole signed Bas to his Dreamville Records in 2014. It was a crucial step in the Paris-born rapper’s entry into the big stage of the hip-hop world.

Cole’s “Born Sinner” album, which came out in 2013, also had Bas. The two regaled audiences with their collaborations over the years.

Josh Hart has smitten by their work as collaborators and as stand-alone artists. Giving them the Jordan-Pippen tag was as high a praise as one can give.