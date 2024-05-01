What did DMX say about Drake? Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria lyrics compared to iconic rapper's viral interview

On Tuesday, April 30, Kendrick Lamar hit back at Drake with a brand new six-minute song called Euphoria filled with jabs against the Passionfruit rapper. Kendrick referenced DMX in his latest diss track, which was a response to Drake's Taylor Made Freestyle and Push Ups, in which the rapper dissed Lamar, Metro Boomin, Future, and Rick Ross.

The beef was originally ignited by Kendrick himself with his verses on Like That. Meanwhile, in Euphoria, Kendrick references lines from DMX's 2012 interview with The Breakfast Club, in which the late rapper listed the various things he hated about Drizzy, including his voice, what he talks about, his face, the way he walks, and his haircut. DMX said at the time:

"I don't like anything about Drake."

"I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk" —Kendrick Lamar references DMX in Euphoria

Back in 2012, late Where The Hood At hitmaker DMX made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he talked about his hatred for Drake in detail. As mentioned above, the late New York City rapper stated that he did not like "anything" about Drizzy. DMX said in 2012:

"I don't like his f**king voice, I don't like what he talks about, I don't like his face, I don't like the way he walks. Like nothing. I don't like his haircut."

Charlamagne tha God agreed with X and alleged that the hip-hop game had gotten "wack" because legendary hip-hop figures started giving rappers like Drake passes. He explained that it was okay to say that a rapper was "whack." DMX agreed and interjected by stating that there was "too much politics" in hip-hop at the moment.

DMX's sentiments about Drake made a wild comeback more than a decade later after Kendrick Lamar mentioned X's Breakfast Club statements in his latest Drake diss track, Euphoria. Towards the middle of the first verse of the second part of the track, which is longer than 6 minutes, Kendrick Lamar raps:

"I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct/We hate the b***hes you f**k, ’cause they confuse themself with real women/And notice, I said, 'We,' it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin."

Apart from the DMX reference, Kendrick had a lot more disrespect in store for Drake with Euphoria, a track that XXL Magazine assumes was named so due to Drake being an executive producer of HBO's Euphoria. During the second part of the track, Kendrick Lamar rapped:

"Yeah, my first one like my last one, it's a classic, you don't have one/ Let your core audience stomach that/ Didn't tell 'em where you get your abs from."

According to Genius, the first line was a direct response to both Drake's Push Ups, where the rapper said that Kendrick's last track had "bricked," and J Cole's 7 Minute Drill, in which Cole claimed that Kendrick's first project was a classic and his last project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was "tragic."

Kendrick's suggestion that Drake doesn't have a classic also alludes to the ghostwriting allegations against Drizzy.

Lamar's new track had multiple parts and three beat switches (Image via Instagram/@pglang)

The second line was a reference to the allegations of plastic surgery against Drake, which Rick Ross also took shots at in his track, Champagne Moments. Kendrick engages in clever wordplay as he mentions "core," "stomach," and "abs" in the same sentence.

Arguably the most disrespectful bar in the track comes in the outro of the track when Kendrick tells Drake that people don't want him to use the n-word anymore.

According to Genius, here Kendrick takes jabs at Drake's racial ambiguity stemming from his being biracial. The line references Drake not being accepted as black by a lot of people despite immersing himself in black culture.