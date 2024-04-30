"I don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home"— Doja Cat reacts to fans bringing minors to her concerts

American rapper Doja Cat reacted to fans bringing their children to her concerts. Recently, on Friday, April 26, she posted a series of tweets on X, where she mentioned that her music is not meant for kids to enjoy and experience.

In one of the posts, the rapper wrote—

"Idk what the f**k you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf**ker."

She further criticised the parents for bringing their kid to an adult-themed concert. While she was quite blunt while putting across her opinion on the matter, many people resonated with it on social media.

Recently, the rapper has performed several tracks like Wet V*gina and Gun, which aren't supposedly meant for children.

Doja Cat reacts to parents bringing children at her concerts, (Images via @DojaCat/X)

Doja Cat takes a dig at her fans, mostly the parents who bring their kids in her adult-themed concerts

In a series of posts on X, rapper Doja Cat criticised her fandom, and this time it was meant mostly for the parents. Cat called the parents out who chose to carry their children to her concerts. On April 26, she lashed out at them on the social media platform. She wrote—

"im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show."

She further added—

"rappin about eatin d*ck and p*ssin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*"

This is, however, not the first time that the 28-year-old rapper made references to her fans and their kid. In the song F**k the Girls, she mentioned how kids should not consider her as their role model.

The lyrics went as—

"Since when was y’all my b*stard children / Go ahead and raise y’all self / Come get ya bada*s kids, no need to mention."

Cat questioned the parents as to why they would want to bring their children to concerts where the singer is using s*xual references in the songs. While some justified kids coming to these concerts, Cat also received support with her opinions this time. It is, however, not clear as to what led to such an outburst.

The Kiss Me More artist had one of the most striking performances at Coachella 2024. She was seen going all out with her performances at the music festival.

Doja Cat has previously been angry at her fans and had addressed the same thing

The recent bashing of the fanbase by the American rapper, is not the first incident where she expressed anger towards her fanbase. Last year on July 24, Doja Cat lashed out at her fans for calling themselves "kittenz". The rapper said—

"My fans don’t get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f**king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

Billboard reported that after this bashing, Doja Cat lost almost 300,000 followers from her Instagram account.

Cardi B also had similar reaction back in January 2021, when a user on X tried to shame her for the language she uses in her music. The user wrote on X—

"So ya daughter can’t listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label you’re with. DISGUSTING."

To this, the rapper responded that she does not make music for kids. She further stated that it is the parents' responsibility to monitor what their child is getting access to. Cardi B added—

"I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults... I am a very s*xual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

Doja Cat released her fourth studio album Scarlett back in 2023, and it sold about 72,000 copies in just a week. Some of the songs included in the album are Paint The Town Red, Agora Hills, Demons, Gun, Ouchies, Balut, and Attention.

While the 28-year-old Grammy winner had voiced her opinion, it is yet to see how the public reacts to her thoughts. As of now, she has received a lot of support along with some criticism to her opinion that children should not be brought to her concerts.