Doja Cat carries glass of wine and suitcase on red carpet at 2024 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Doja Cat turned heads as she arrived at the 2024 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet with a glass of wine and a suitcase. The event at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, April 28, saw the Paint the Town Red singer honor her stylist Brett Alan Nelson as Music Stylist of the Year.

The glitzy event attracted a bevy of stars to the red carpet, including Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, Law Roach, and Sarah Michelle Geller, to name a few. The annual awards show celebrates the intersection between fashion and Hollywood by honoring the visionaries who make it possible.

Doja Cat completed her bold look with a fur coat

Doja Cat has always turned up at awards shows with intriguing looks, and this one was no different as the Say So singer strutted the red carpet with a glass of red wine in one hand and a brown suitcase overflowing with clothes in the other.

The 28-year-old rapper posed for pictures in an ivory lingerie set and matching ripped pantyhose, with a luxurious floor-length fur coat covering her. Her buzzed hair matched her outfit, and the entire look was accentuated with a pair of bold square glasses and a cross pendant.

Doja Cat and Brett Alan Nelson at The Daily Front Row's Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Doja Cat's conceptual costume was complemented by her creative director and stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, who matched her aesthetic with a white shirt, white boxer shorts, a long white coat, and black loafers. He also carried a suitcase and a glass of red wine as the two laughed and posed for pictures.

Nelson and Doja Cat have been collaborating for the past five years, and he is the creative reason behind many of her iconic looks, including the famous Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show, which saw the former covered in over 30,000 red crystals.

In a 2023 interview with Variety, he called the rapper his "most prolific client to date", adding:

"You know, she did a couple videos before me where there were people helping her out, but I was really the first person that she allowed to kind of come in and be a part of her world. She’s down to play. She obviously is very opinionated about the way that she looks, but she also puts a lot of trust in me and lets me do my thing on top of being collaborative with her."

In the same interview, he called the rapper "attainable" yet "untouchable", attesting that this was why she was loved by many across the world.

Doja Cat is set to tour Europe for her album Scarlet

Doja Cat will take to the stage in Europe and the UK as she embarks on The Scarlet Tour to promote her fourth studio album, Scarlet, released on September 22, 2023. The dates for the tour were announced via Instagram on December 7, 2023.

The tour, lasting from June 11 to July 14, will kick off in Glasgow and will see the artist travel through several pit stops like Birmingham, Paris, and Sweden before concluding in London, England.

Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour in San Francisco (Image via Getty Images)

According to Variety, the deluxe edition of Scarlet, titled Scarlet 2 Claude was released on April 5, with the album borrowing its name from the The Hunchback of Notre Dame character, Claude Frollo. Explaining her reasoning behind the name at The Therapy Gecko Podcast in February, she said:

“I feel like it connects to the story of ‘Scarlet’ in some way, and if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand the whole connection. There’s a control aspect. He just abuses his power and his control and is dogmatic and a total c*nt.”

Expand Tweet

Doja Cat also headlined Coachella 2024 on April 14, becoming the second black woman to headline the prestigious music festival after Beyoncé in 2018.