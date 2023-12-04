Fact Check: Is the Doja Cat having a breakdown video real? Viral clip sparks wild reactions

Recently, a short clip surfaced online where a woman resembling Doja Cat is seen having a breakdown. A user with the handle @ayeejuju was among the first to share the 15-second video on X (formerly Twitter) with the following caption.

“Y’all gotta leave Doja Cat alone she going insane [crying emoji].”

So far, the alleged post has earned nearly 14 million views, with over 80,000 likes, 6000 reposts, and 2000 comments at the time of writing.

However, it is not the Say So rapper who is featured in the clip. First posted by the X handle @fucc29, the video does not mention anywhere that the semi-nude woman with a shaved head, who appears like Doja Cat from behind and is seemingly having a breakdown, is her.

Twitteratti has mixed reactions to the fake Doja Cat breakdown video

The now-viral video, which shows a woman looking like Doja Cat and having a breakdown, is not her. While it remains unknown who she is, the video has garnered enough online traction.

A section of Twitteratti believes that the woman is Doja. However, many pointed out that despite a striking physical resemblance, it is not the Attention singer in the breakdown video, as her back/head tattoos were missing. Not only that, but her face is not visible from any angle.

Here are some reactions to the fake Doja Cat breakdown clip under @NATERERUN’s tweet:

Exploring, in brief, the recent Doja Cat dramas

As part of her The Scarlet Tour in North America, Doja Cat performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on the night of Thursday, November 30. However, after the concert, she took to her Instagram Story to apologize to her audience.

“I’m so f*ckin sorry New Jersey. I don’t know what the f*ck that was. I’m really not happy with my energy tonight,” she said.

The text appeared on a random image of a crushed chip, as per Billboard. The news outlet also reported that Cat was dressed in a cropped blonde wig, white snapback, and bikini bottoms and at one point asked the backstage crew to “turn the f*cking fan on,” reiterated by “B*tch, I need a fan.”

The Scarlet Tour began on October 31 in San Francisco and will conclude on December 13 in Chicago. It is part of the promotion for the 28-year-old’s latest album, Scarlet, which was released in mid-October and charted in the Billboard 200 list. Not only that, but the song Paint the Town Red became number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Throughout this year, the Grammy winner faced numerous other controversies, including the time she posted a selfie wearing a t-shirt with YouTuber Sam Hyde allegedly endorsing gun violence featured on it. She later deleted the October post from Instagram.

Likewise, in July, she took to Threads and asked her fans to get off their phones and “get a job” while telling them she didn’t love them as she didn’t know them personally. Additionally, the Woman songstress refused to recommend names for her fan pages.

Doja also came under scrutiny when she reportedly dated Twitch streamer J. Cyrus earlier this year. Cyrus was accused of emotionally abusing and manipulating female moderators on the platform. Cat even lost hundreds and thousands of Instagram and TikTok followers for the same.