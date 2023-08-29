"Paranormal activity": Doja Cat Demons cover art and scythe tattoo spark concern online

American rapper Doja Cat sparked concern online after she released the cover art for her new single Demons and a new body art. On August 29, the 27-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share the controversial cover art of her song where she can be seen covered in black body paint from head to toe as she walks a ceiling, smiling.

This came immediately after Doja took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her newly inked tattoo of a scythe behind her ear. Doja is shown in the photo with a precisely shaven head and bleached hair, as well as freshly tattooed harvesting equipment, which is commonly linked with the Grim Reaper. The scythe's handle glides down the back of her neck, while the pointed blade wraps over her ear, as shown in the picture.

Expand Tweet

For weeks now, the Freak singer has been criticized for her alleged relationship with J Cyrus and has even lost $250,000 for her antics. Doja Cat has previously been blamed for being involved in the Illuminati and worshipping Satan, which she has neither agreed nor denied.

The new pictures shared by the singer shocked several internet users, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja Cat's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

X users react to Doja Cat's new Demons cover art and ear tattoo

Expand Tweet

After the pictures of Doja Cat's new cover art for her singer Demons and new scythe tattoo went viral, X users were left upset and concerned. Several users slammed the artist for her antics, branding her "sick" and "not normal" for debuting controversial stuff online.

One of the users also said that they won't be listening to the singer's new song, while another urged her to get help.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @SaycheeseDGTL/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @SaycheeseDGTL/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @SaycheeseDGTL/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Doja's new cover art and ear tattoo. (Photo via @SaycheeseDGTL/X)

Aside from showcasing the cover art and ear tattoo, Doja Cat also shared the stills from Demons music video. The images show Doja sitting in a bathtub filled with black liquid.

Expand Tweet

The back of her is being held by a monster's hand. In the second picture, Doja has white eyes that are hard to see through.

The singer has also enlisted the help of some real horror royalty for the music video. Christina Ricci and Doja will allegedly feature in the video. Ricci's horror credentials extend well beyond her famous appearance as Wednesday Addams in the 1990s.