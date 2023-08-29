"Needs real help": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans react to Mary's reaction to Brandan confronting her over being controlling in season 5

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 28, 2023. The episode picked up where it left off last week, with Brandan confronting Mary about being too controlling.

As soon as Brandan voiced his concerns about their relationship, Mary had an asthma attack and was seen in need of an inhaler, prompting one of the production crew members to intervene. Brandan felt bad about having the conversation with his girlfriend and wondered if he could have approached the subject with more sensitivity.

However, he didn't change his mind about her behavior and told the cameras that Mary telling him not to look at other girls while at church was "bullsh*t."

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and emphasized on Mary's need for professional help. One user, @purpleperson71 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Mary needs real help. They both do. But wtf did this kid do that makes her say it's hard for her to trust him? If he didn't do anything gtfoh. These 2 are a mess."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans react to Mary's breakdown in season 5 episode 8

However, as soon as Brandan brought it up, Mary had an intense reaction to it and needed an inhaler. As the production crew stepped in to help Mary, Brandon gave her a little space and expressed his feelings about the situation to the cameras.

He opened up to the cameras about his past, including being cheated on in his previous relationship and growing up with a parent who was an addict. He revealed that he was in a really bad place before he met her and even tried to die by suicide because he didn't feel like he was good enough.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member added that when Mary reached out for the first time, it changed his life:

"I clung on so hard. I love this woman. I do, which is why it hurts so much when I feel like I don't have this trust because it brings me back to the state of mind that I'm not good enough and I'm trying really hard to like hold on."

When Mary calmed down, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member spoke to her, and she told him that she was sorry. However, it wasn't the response that Brandan was expecting.

He added that he wanted her to genuinely tell him that she trusted him so they could be together, married forever, since it was the most important thing for him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the segment and noted that both the cast members need professional help.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return with a brand new episode next Monday on TLC.