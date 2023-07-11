"Too immature"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Brandan and Mary's relationship is toxic

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 premiered on TLC on Monday, July 10, at 8 pm ET. The episode introduced Brandan and Mary to fans and they had a lot to say about their relationship style. Mary is currently in the Philippines, while Brandan is in America, so the two are on call all the time, even while using the bathroom or sleeping.

Mary does not allow Brandan to talk to any female, like a receptionist or even his own sister. She was also seen making a whole scene at the dentist's office when Brandan mentioned that Mary was not his "first love."

Mary's ex cheated on her in the past multiple times so she is concerned that Brandan might do the same. She also does not allow him to visit his mother's house, as she has other female roommates.

Brandan is tired of this jealousy and hopes that things will get better when he meets Mary in person. On the other hand, Mary lied to Brandan in the episode so that she could visit her childhood friends, who were all male. She revealed that Brandan too was very jealous and did not trust her, as he had also been cheated on in the past.

Mary had to quit modeling and dancing due to Brandan's jealousy. She therefore lost her college scholarship and now sits home doing nothing.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by the way Brandan and Mary's relationship was going and felt that they had a lot of "jealousy and control issues."

#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Brandon and Mary are too immature for any kind of serious relationship. The jealousy and control issues are ridiculous! Brandon and Mary are too immature for any kind of serious relationship. The jealousy and control issues are ridiculous!#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans feel that Brandan and Mary's relationship can cause troubles in the future

Both Brandan and Mary were cheated on by their exes and were seperated from their parents when they were young. Mary's parents left her with her grandparents when she was just 8 months old, while Brandan was taken away from his mother when he was 15, after the latter failed her drug test.

He refused to live with his father and had to stay in a van for 2 months.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that the couple had many issues from their past and they were now in a "toxic" relationship.

#90dayfiancetheotherway $20 says Brandon and Mary end up on Investigation Discovery $20 says Brandon and Mary end up on Investigation Discovery#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

GUCCI'S MOMMIE @GMommie If Brandon was to turn his router off & go out with his friends that little girl would lose her mind & and probably kill herself!!! This relationship is a disaster waiting to happen! These 2 act like they are 15 years old... 2 idiots!!! #90dayfiancetheotherway If Brandon was to turn his router off & go out with his friends that little girl would lose her mind & and probably kill herself!!! This relationship is a disaster waiting to happen! These 2 act like they are 15 years old... 2 idiots!!! #90dayfiancetheotherway

Those are not the same thing. HE IS CONTROLLING HER. Why does Mary keep referring to Brandon being controlling as "OVERTHINKING"Those are not the same thing. HE IS CONTROLLING HER. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance theotherway Why does Mary keep referring to Brandon being controlling as "OVERTHINKING"Those are not the same thing. HE IS CONTROLLING HER. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

TH @beingnozey This relationship is beyond toxic. Quitting college, losing her scholarship and stopped modeling bc Brandon told her to??? #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ This relationship is beyond toxic. Quitting college, losing her scholarship and stopped modeling bc Brandon told her to??? #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/HZWQbfKArA

#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway So Brandan and Mary are trauma bonding. What could possibly go wrong here. So Brandan and Mary are trauma bonding. What could possibly go wrong here. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/qOIKELwQ5Z

#90dayfiancetheotherway This Brandon storyline actually makes me sad. There's no hope for either of them if they don't deal with their jealousy. This Brandon storyline actually makes me sad. There's no hope for either of them if they don't deal with their jealousy.#90dayfiancetheotherway

Brandan' mother and siblings don't support his relationship

After Brandan's mother lost his custody, she worked everyday to improve herself. At 22, Brandan reconnected with his mother but she was also not supportive of his obsessive relationship, which did not allow him to be near any other female.

His mother said in a confessional that she was not going to let her son ruin his life over Mary. Brandan's siblings also felt that they were not getting any time or attention from their brother.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

