Meet the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5

A new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere on TLC on July 10 at 8 pm ET. Among the countries represented this season are the Dominican Republic, South Africa, Mexico, The Netherlands, India, and the Philippines.

Seven couples will be featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, this season, including Sarper and Shekinah, Kenny and Armando, Kirsten and Julio, Daniele and Yohan, Holly and Wayne, Tejaswi and Kimberly and Brandan and Mary.

Kenny and Armando, who are one of the couples, also made an appearance on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Similarly, Daniele and Yohan were featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The show's synopsis for the coming season reads as:

“After two years of round-the-clock video calls with Mary, Brandan is moving to the Philippines; before moving to the Netherlands, Julio wants Kirsten to meet his mom; Holly and Wayne imagine their wedding night; Kenny and Armando consider a change.”

Let's take a closer look at the couples who will be featured in the upcoming fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

1) Sarper and Shekinah

Shekinah, 41, is from Los Angeles and is a cosmetologist, whereas Sarper, 43, is a native of Turkey and works as a model and trainer. In the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Shekinah will move to Turkey to be with Sarper and begin a life together.

As the show progresses and the couples grow closer, they will encounter unexpected challenges that may strain their relationship.

2) Kenny and Armando

Kenny and Armando are a married couple currently living in Mexico. They have a 26-year age gap.

The trailer for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way reveals that both stars plan to have a child together. But Kenny is concerned because he already has four children from a previous relationship and has never considered having another child at age 60.

3) Kirsten and Julio

Kirsten, who is originally from the Netherlands, is 24 years old. Julio, on the other hand, is 27 years old and hails from New York. In 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kristen plans to visit New York to meet Julio's mother. Afterward, Julio will relocate to the Netherlands.

Kirsten and Julio initially connected on Instagram and have since managed to sustain a successful long-distance relationship. As the episode unfolds, viewers will witness the couple's journey of getting to know each other on a deeper level.

4) Daniele and Yohan

Yohan and Daniele live in the Dominican Republic. Daniele is 42 years old, while Yohan is 33 years old. Prior to this, their strong desire to become parents led them to hastily marry, and now they find themselves confronted with fresh obstacles in their relationship.

In this show, viewers will witness the couple's journey as they invest in a house, establish a business, and ultimately embrace parenthood.

5) Holly and Wayne

Wayne, a 40-year-old man from South Africa, and Holly, a 44-year-old woman from Utah, have different backgrounds. Wayne is the proud owner of a plumbing company, while Holly pursues her career as a talented hairstylist.

Holly and Wyne first met on a dating website.

6) Tejaswi and Kimberly

Tejaswi, a 33-year-old Indian, connected with Kimberly, a 30-year-old American, via Facebook. After a lengthy courtship, Kimberly finally made the trip to India to meet Tejaswi, and the two are now engaged.

The couple is currently experiencing some friction while planning their grand Indian wedding.

7) Brandan and Mary

Mary, who is 23 years old, is from the Philippines, while Brandan, also 23 years old, is from Oregon. Although they are in a romantic relationship, neither of them has had the opportunity to meet face-to-face. The two individuals spend quality time together by engaging in video calls.

As depicted in the trailer for the show's fifth season, their relationship is expected to face significant challenges stemming from feelings of insecurity and jealousy.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 airs on TLC on July 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

