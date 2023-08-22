The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, titled Tales From the Crypto and released on August 21, 2023, featured Mary and Brandan having a serious discussion. Only a few days have passed since Brandan moved to the Philippines to live with Mary and work on their relationship.

Prior to this, the couple was in a long-distance relationship, and most of their fights were a result of trust issues and insecurities. Although they now live together, their insecurities still persist.

They visited a Catholic Church in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where Mary advised Brandan to only look at the priest and not the women present.

Although Brandan initially accepted Mary's request, he was confused and did not know what to say. He revealed the following during a confessional:

"I’m trying to play it cool and be calm, but at the same time I’m like, really? It’s already a lot of pressure for someone to adopt a religion. So, Mary telling me that she doesn’t want me looking at other girls is a bit much. I’m not understanding what’s going on, and I’m trying to fill in the boredness, but if I even turn my head, she doesn’t like it. And that’s f*cked up.”

As a result of this incident, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, pointing out that Mary trying to control Brandan's every action is unfair.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Mary's controlling behavior prompted Brandan's reaction

As they left the church, Brandan explained to Mary how she is restricting him from doing a lot of things due to her insecurities. He added how that kind of controlling behavior is not acceptable to him.

“I’m willing to learn, but I don’t want to be forced into submission. Or be told ‘You have to sit, not look or talk to girls.’ I’m not even allowed to do that? I can’t look at someone, or go out in public, without you accusing me of being a cheater,” he said.

Additionally, he mentioned how Mary asked him not to turn his head in any other direction except the direction of the priest at the church. This behavior, according to the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member, was an attempt to exert "physical control" over him, preventing him from being free to act as he wished.

Mary justified herself by saying:

“I’m just telling you not to look because it’s church. Why do you want to?”

Additionally, Mary spoke about how insecure she sometimes becomes about the people she loves:

“Every time I love people, I am afraid they will just leave me behind.”

When Brandan asked her how she would get over her "fear of abandonment," she replied that "maybe" she would be able to do that by getting married and having children. In response to this, Brandan shared his desire for her to be completely certain, saying:

“I’ll do anything you want, but you only have to do one thing for me — and that is to trust me. It can’t be like this forever.”

From the very start of their relationship, the couple has been discussing insecurities and trust issues, and by now, fans are tired of Mary's controlling ways. After the latest episode, many took to social media to say as much:

The synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 7 read:

“Holly makes a discovery about Wayne's finances; Kenny faces a decision about his future with Armando; Brandan loses patience with Mary's insecurities; Kirsten considers an ultimatum.”

Additionally, fans can watch the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 on TLC on August 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET.