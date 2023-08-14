90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

An all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will premiere on TLC on August 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET, bringing with it drama, confessions, and even heartbreak. Since its trailer was released on June 15, 2023, the show has garnered quite a bit of attention.

A number of countries were represented on the show this season, including the Dominican Republic, South Africa, Mexico, the Netherlands, India, and the Philippines. The show follows the journeys of soveral couples who go to great lengths to hold on to their love.

This season features a total of seven couples who are going through many challenges and difficulties in their relationship, and the show reveals how they overcome each one. This season features the following couples—Sarper and Shekinah, Kenny and Armando, Kirsten and Julio, Daniele and Yohan, Holly and Wayne, Tejaswi and Kimberly, and Brandan and Mary.

Meanwhile, the synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 states:

"After two years of round-the-clock video calls with Mary, Brandan is moving to the Philippines; before moving to the Netherlands, Julio wants Kirsten to meet his mom; Holly and Wayne imagine their wedding night; Kenny and Armando consider a change.”

Following the release of five episodes of the show, the upcoming episode promises to be an emotional rollercoaster for the couples and even for the viewers.

Season 5 episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - What to expect

The synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 6, titled Who's the Bossiest, reveals the following information:

“Yash tells Kimberly that marrying his brother will ruin everyone's lives; Kenny and Armando are at a crossroads; Kirsten heads home, and Julio pinky promises to see her in three months in the Netherlands; Holly takes a self-defense class.”

There will be an intense conversation between Yash, who is Tejaswi "TJ" Goswami's brother, and Kimberl Rochelle during the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5. The previous episode of the show saw Yash trying to explain to Rochelle that there are many changes she needs to make in order to make her relationship with TJ work.

Rochelle was not in agreement with Yash's conclusions regarding the role of society in Indian culture. There will be more drama in this upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 as Kenny and Armando's relationship will be tested.

The previous episode of the show featured some confrontations between Brandan and Mary as well. It was revealed that Mary lies to Brandan whenever she wants to hang out with her male friends.

One of Mary's friends revealed that whenever she wanted to hang out with them, she would turn off her phone or turn off the wifi and explain that the place was having connection issues.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 5, titled My So-Called Wi-Fi, provides the following synopsis:

"Brandan discovers Mary's lie; Daniele's friends grill Daniele and Yohan about their relationship; Julio second-guesses his move to the Netherlands; Armando reveals old wounds; Tensions run high between Kimberly and TJ's brother."

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will air on ABC at 8 pm ET on Aug 14, 2023.