"I don’t see his mind changing"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Armando for pressuring Kenny to have kids at 60

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 premiered on TLC this Monday, July 10, at 8 pm ET. 34-year-old Armando and 60-year-old Kenny were once again seen in front of the cameras trying to deal with their big fights and Armando’s demand of having another child.

The pair is already raising 9-year-old Hannah together, Kenny’s daughter from his first marriage. Now, Armando wanted another kid in the family and was excited to take any steps forward in that direction.

He was concerned that Kenny and him would not find a surrogate in Mexico City. Kenny admitted that there was a lot of pressure to have more kids from his partner and confessed:

“I know my children were in vitro and all that but you're talking 25, 28 years ago, and I know I've been dragging I guess because I just sometimes reality sinks in and the reality is my age.”

He revealed that they were at an “impasse” for the last year and a half because of his own doubts. Armando, on the other hand, felt that they were wasting their time and wanted to take the next step right now.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Kenny had already made up his mind, and asked Armando to "let the baby dream go."

toby is the scranton strangler @OhHELLNawl Armando gotta let the baby dream go and enjoy raising Hannah. Kenny is done and I don’t see his mind changing. #90DayFiance Armando gotta let the baby dream go and enjoy raising Hannah. Kenny is done and I don’t see his mind changing. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Kenny does not want to have kids

Kenny and Armando have been married for the past two years and have always conflicted over the topic of having kids. Now, Armando does not want to waste any time and said in a confessional:

"I know Kenny has had his hesitations, and I do feel like I've been patient with everything he's feeling, but a lot of what we've talked about is time and Kenny's age."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans feel it was too late for kenny to have any more children and asked Armando not to force him for the same.

Kenny and Armando have also been struggling with their move to Mexico

Kenny wanted to move to Mexico City after visiting the place once. Armando felt that the place could be dangerous and that:

"I've heard that there are so many dangers, people get hurt, robbed constantly. But you know, no matter what I tell Kenny, no matter the risk, he doesn't seem to care about any of that."

They decided to take a trip to the city so that they can take their final decision. Kenny also told Armando that moving to a new city is not a “life-changing decision” like having a baby.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

