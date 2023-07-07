“That is nasty”: Project Runway fans slam designers as they criticize Anna Yinan Zhou over judges’ decision of Top 3

Project Runway season 20 aired a new episode of the All-Stars edition on Thursday, featuring 11 designers with a difficult challenge. They each had to divide their runway look’s cloth from a single bolt of red fabric. While all the contestants gave their best shot, Anna Yinan Zhou received a lot of flak from her fellow designers after judges named her in the Top 3.

Last week’s challenge winner Korto Momolu criticized Anna because she felt the latter’s design was repetitive. Fans didn’t appreciate Korto’s attack on Anna as it was not her fault but the judges’ decision.

Anna was in the Top 3 for the red fabric challenge in Project Runway season 20 episode 5 alongside Brittany Allen and Kara Saun. Judges announced Brittany as the winner of the challenge in the latest episode.

Fans are disappointed with contestants for their bullying behavior towards Anna

In Project Runway All-Stars season 20 episode 5, Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19) became one of the top 3 contenders, leaving everyone in shock.

Since Anna started working on her design for the latest challenge, many designers pointed out that she was repeating her last week’s look that included ruffles. Even Anna thought that she might be eliminated because of her design but judges felt that the look was incredible.

The decision led to negativity towards Anna. Her fellow designers, especially Korto Momolu, slammed Anna and questioned why she deserved a place in the Top 3. Korto’s behavior didn’t sit well with viewers as they labeled it “bullying.”

#projectrunway I thought Anna was out too with that dress, but damn don’t be mad at her! Don’t bully her or be a sore loser. Apparently some didn’t understand the assignment! I thought Anna was out too with that dress, but damn don’t be mad at her! Don’t bully her or be a sore loser. Apparently some didn’t understand the assignment! #projectrunway

pearl13 @pearl13 I had no clear favorite before but after this bullying episode hope Anna wins this whole damn thing and Korto goes home next week. #projectrunway I had no clear favorite before but after this bullying episode hope Anna wins this whole damn thing and Korto goes home next week. #projectrunway

I honestly believe that's what the contestants were mad abt.

The idea that directly copying yourself was celebrated as a top look was the kicker. Not Anna doing it.

Usually such a thing wld be mid-safe or bottom.

#ProjectRunway twitter.com/mingfire/statu… Carbi B #DoItForDusty @mingfire There's no need to come after Anna when that's what the judges likes. Save that smoke for the judges. #ProjectRunway There's no need to come after Anna when that's what the judges likes. Save that smoke for the judges. #ProjectRunway My irkness definitely is for the judges.I honestly believe that's what the contestants were mad abt.The idea that directly copying yourself was celebrated as a top look was the kicker. Not Anna doing it.Usually such a thing wld be mid-safe or bottom. My irkness definitely is for the judges. I honestly believe that's what the contestants were mad abt.The idea that directly copying yourself was celebrated as a top look was the kicker. Not Anna doing it.Usually such a thing wld be mid-safe or bottom.#ProjectRunway twitter.com/mingfire/statu…

MissNessa🎾🎳🐶😎 @NessaLock74 I don't get the hate towards Anna. Korto said she took the weave technique from a coat in her season and elevated it, but was angry at Anna for doing ruffles in a new way. Make it make sense. #ProjectRunway I don't get the hate towards Anna. Korto said she took the weave technique from a coat in her season and elevated it, but was angry at Anna for doing ruffles in a new way. Make it make sense. #ProjectRunway

Echo @EchoDoesRadio They should be mad at the judges, not Anna. That’s damn sure who I’m mad at. To say “this is going to divide us” is an immediate jump to the dramatic side of the spectrum #ProjectRunway They should be mad at the judges, not Anna. That’s damn sure who I’m mad at. To say “this is going to divide us” is an immediate jump to the dramatic side of the spectrum #ProjectRunway

caryl @caryl1 #projectrunway It’s not Anna’s fault what the judges liked. Be mad at the judges #projectrunway It’s not Anna’s fault what the judges liked. Be mad at the judges

Future Nurse Jarred⚕️ @NurseJarred_ They’re literally mad at Anna for the judges decision lol like even she thought she was in the bottom. #ProjectRunway They’re literally mad at Anna for the judges decision lol like even she thought she was in the bottom. #ProjectRunway

Ellen Wade Beals @weighedwords I disagree with the judges but feel like other designers could be nice to Anna #ProjectRunway I disagree with the judges but feel like other designers could be nice to Anna #ProjectRunway

Korto turned bitter after judges put Anna in the Top 3. A few other designers too were upset with the decision.

Korto said:

“This is Groundhog’s day. She makes the same exact look and she’s in the top?”

Anna could feel a negative energy around her but Brittany Allen stood in support of her. Bishme Cromartie, who initially criticized Anna, later supported her as he realized that ruffles might be Anna’s signature. However, Korto seemed annoyed still.

Eventually, designers shrugged off their bitterness as Brittany was announced the winner of the red fabric challenge.

Hester Sunshine was eliminated in Project Runway season 20 episode 5

In Project Runway season 20 episode 5, the designers included Laurence Basse (season 15), Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie (season 3), Korto Momolu (season 5), Brittany Allen (season 18), Kara Saun (season 1), Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19), Rami Kashou (season 4), Bishme Cromartie (season 17), Hester Sunshine (season 17), Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19), and Fabio Costa (season 10).

The contestants who were in the bottom three were Hester, Rami, and Fabio. The eliminated designer was Hester, who earlier struggled to work with the fabric in the workroom.

In her exit interview, she said:

“I think I still definitely deserve to be here. I don’t really know if being in the bottom one time for a fabric you’re not used to is grounds for elimination. I think at the end of the day it comes down to who can do what with what, and I couldn’t do anything with this and this is where I am now.”

Meanwhile, the remaining 10 contestants were advanced to the next episode. Hosted by Christian Siriano, the reality TV show features three judges — Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth.

Project Runway season 20 airs a new episode every Thursday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo and on Peacock the following day.

