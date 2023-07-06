What time will Project Runway season 20 episode 5 air on Bravo? Release date, "red fabric" trouble, and more

Project Runway season 20 is all set to drop a new All-Stars episode, featuring 11 designers and a new challenge. Last week, Viktor Luna was sent home after failing to impress judges in the Coronation Day special challenge. This time, the designers will have to create ensembles from just one red fabric.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The designers are forced to share a single bolt of fabric to demonstrate how they can stand out from one another and prove why they're the top designer; actor, producer and Emmy Award-winning writer Lena Waithe joins as guest judge.”

Titled Seeing Red, Project Runway season 20 episode 5 will air on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch it on Peacock the following day.

One-day challenge makes designers nervous in Project Runway season 20 episode 5

After Viktor Luna was eliminated last week, only 11 designers remain. They will all participate in the one-day challenge in Project Runway season 20 episode 5. The contestants will have to make their respective runway looks from a single bolt of red fabric.

Explaining the challenge to the designers, host/mentor Christian Siriano said:

“Each of you must create a fabulous runway look from this single bolt of fabric. I’m going to make sure the workroom is stocked with all the things you need — lining, crumb boning everything. I don’t wanna hear it. It’s an even playing field. That’s what we need. There are no other rules when it comes to the design.”

He then called Korto Momolu to pick her model as she won the last challenge. After she picked Roberta, Christian Siriano asked the remaining contestants to pick cards (like a random draw) with other models’ names.

He added:

“Here comes the fun part [Christian pulls out a big scissor from his back pocket, leaving designers surprised and nervous]. It’s [bolt of fabric] 100 yards. You guys can decide how you divide it up amongst yourselves. You guys have 45 minutes. Divide the fabric up and sketch in the workroom. Because guess what? This is a one-day challenge.”

The designers stated that they predicted that it would be a one-day challenge and admitted to being nervous about it.

Who are the 11 remaining contestants?

The format of Project Runway All-Stars season 20 doesn't include an immunity clause. It means that the winner of each challenge is not safe from elimination in the next challenge, which was the norm in the previous seasons.

A total of 14 designers have participated this season, and three have already been eliminated in the four episodes that have been released. In the upcoming episode, one more contestant will be sent home.

Meanwhile, the 11 designers who will participate in episode 5 include Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie (season 3), Brittany Allen (season 18), Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19), Kara Saun (season 1), Laurence Basse (season 15), Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19), Korto Momolu (season 5), Rami Kashou (season 4), Bishme Cromartie (season 17), Hester Sunshine (season 17), and Fabio Costa (season 10).

While Christian is hosting this installment, the ongoing season's judges are Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Emmy Award-winning writer Lena Waithe will join the panel as a guest judge in the new episode.

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo and on Peacock the next day.

