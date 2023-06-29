What time will Project Runway season 20 episode 4 air on Bravo? Release date, Coronation Day special challenge, and more

Project Runway season 20 is the All-Stars edition airing on Bravo every Thursday, featuring former contestants. After Mila Hermanovski was eliminated in episode 3 last week, the reality TV show is all set to return with a brand new segment featuring the remaining 12 designers.

The official synopsis of Project Runway season 20 episode 4 reads:

“For Coronation Day, the designers are blindly paired together and tasked with creating couture modern gowns that exemplify royalty; Wes Gordon, the Creative Director of Carolina Herrera and gown expert, serves as a guest judge.”

The upcoming episode will air on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. It will also be available on Peacock the next day.

Designs "fit for royalty" will be created in Project Runway season 20 episode 4

After a tough unconventional-themed challenge in episode 3, Project Runway season 20 will return with another interesting challenge in episode 4. The upcoming episode will see contestants creating designs for royalty under the theme, “Coronation Day.” In a preview, host and mentor Christian Siriano welcomed the remaining 12 designers in a King’s ensemble.

Explaining the challenge to the designers, the host said:

“The world just witnessed a historic coronation [of King Charles III] right across the pond. And in celebration of this momentous occasion, we want you to create a formal gown fit for royalty.”

The contestants looked happy and satisfied with the challenge. Christian Siriano further stated:

“We want a magnificent gown. Keep in mind, gowns can go quite dated very quickly. So this needs to feel modern, fresh, royal of today, you know! Cool, innovative, okay? And the good news is we’re dividing you up into teams of two.”

The final twist, however, didn’t thrill the Project Runway contestants. Designer Fabio Costa mentioned in a confessional that they dread team challenges because one contestant has to compromise and acknowledge his team’s ideas as well.

Christian added that the team would be made through a blind game. He picked up a tree dish filled with sandwiches and brought it to the designers. Each contestant picked one sandwich and those who had the same kind of sandwiches teamed up for the challenge.

The teams of two will feature:

Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie (season 3) and Viktor Luna (season 9)

Brittany Allen (season 18) and Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19)

Kara Saun (season 1) and Laurence Basse (season 15)

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19) and Korto Momolu (season 5)

Rami Kashou (season 4) and Bishme Cromartie (season 17)

Hester Sunshine (season 17) and Fabio Costa (season 10)

Although the challenge involved teams of two, Christian announced that only one contestant would be eliminated in Project Runway season 20 episode 4.

Last week, Laurence, Rami, and Mila were in the bottom three. While the first two were saved, Mila Hermanovski (season 7) was sent home. In the upcoming episode, Rami and Laurence will have to work harder to avoid the bottom zone.

Wes Gordon, the Creative Director of Carolina Herrera and gown expert, will be the guest judge this time. Only time will tell whether the contestants will be able to impress the renowned American fashion designer through their royal gown designs.

Wes will join the regular panel of judges, including Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

Project Runway season 20 will air episode 4 on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET and on Peacock the following day.

