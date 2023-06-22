What time will Project Runway season 20 episode 3 air on Bravo? Release date, unconventional challenges, and more

Project Runway season 20 premiered last week with two episodes featuring 14 former designers from different seasons. The contestants were given the challenge to recreate their designs that gave them the lowest scores in their respective seasons on the show. Alicia Silverstone appeared as the guest judge, alongside the regular panel consisting of Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

This week, the fashion reality TV show will air episode 3, where the contestants will be assigned an unconventional challenge. They have to create designs from materials found at a toy store.

Project Runway season 20 episode 3 will air on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch it on Peacock the following day.

What to expect from Project Runway All-Stars season 20 episode 3?

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 is set to premiere episode 3 on Thursday, featuring 13 contestants attempting an unconventional challenge.

After Nora Pagel (season 1) was eliminated in episode 2, only 13 designers remain who will appear in the upcoming episode. They will be given a task to create a design from toy materials. The synopsis of episode 3 reads:

“The Project Runway All Stars are faced with an unconventional challenge that tasks them with creating their best fashion looks using materials found in a toy store.”

As per the episode’s preview, the next segment begins from the previous episode’s post-elimination evening. Host and mentor Christian Siriano bida goodnight to the contestants by informing them that the next challenge will be more interesting.

The following day, contestants wake up, get ready, and head towards Rockefeller Plaza. In the preview, Christian can be seen waiting for the designers at a popular toy store, FAO Schwarz. After greeting them, he announces the next challenge.

“It is time for Project Runway’s most feared, most revered and famed way to torture designers — the unconventional materials challenge. Fun and whimsey are widespread across runways everywhere now.”

Christian adds:

“Thom Brown doing Teddy Bear a top hat in Milan. Gucci models were sporting gremlin bags and skirts, and Moschino just sent models down the runway in pool floats. Your unconventional materials challenge is to create whimsical runway looks from toys.”

He further mentions that it is a two-day challenge and that the judges would not approve of an entire ensemble made out of “stuffed animals as the fabric.” The contestants are then given 45 minutes to shop for materials worth $2,000 for their designs.

Only time will tell whether the designers will be able to create impressive designs through toy materials in an unconventional way.

Who are the 13 designers left after Week 1 elimination?

In the premiere week of Project Runway season 20, the episode consisted of two installments, including its first elimination round.

After Nora Pagel was sent home, the 13 designers who were left and will appear in episode 3 include Rami Kashou (Season 4), Kara Saun (Season 1), Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie (Season 3), Mila Hermanovski (Season 7), Viktor Luna (Season 9), Korto Momolu (Season 5), Hester Sunshine (Season 17), and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19).

In the upcoming installment, one of the 13 contestants will be eliminated.

Project Runway season 20 airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

