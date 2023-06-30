Who is Viktor Luna from Project Runway season 20? Fashion designer’s elimination disappoints fans in episode 4

Project Runway season 20 aired episode 4 of the All-Stars edition on Thursday on Bravo. The remaining 12 designers participated in a Coronation Day special challenge where they had to create gowns fit for royalty. They were divided into teams of two, but only one contestant was eliminated.

Viktor Luna was sent home after his team, consisting of him and Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie, was in the bottom two with Brittany Allen and Anna Yinan Zhou. Fans were disappointed with the judges’ decision as they eliminated Viktor instead of Anna in episode 4.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Viktor first appeared on Project Runway in season 9 and then in Lifetime’s All-Stars season 3. Meanwhile, his journey on the Bravo show ended on Thursday.

"Not Viktor!": Project Runway fans upset with episode 4 elimination results

Project Runway season 20 episode 4 featured 12 designers in teams of two showcasing their gown-designing skills fit for royalty.

Viktor Luna, who won the unconventional challenge last week, landed in the bottom two with his partner Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie. The judges had to decide between Viktor-Kayne and Brittany-Anna during the elimination round. As only one designer was supposed to be sent home, three contestants were saved. Viktor became the one to be eliminated from the show.

His elimination didn’t sit well with viewers as they shared their disappointment on Twitter. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

—A @As_algorithm Literally why is Viktor going. WTF? They're getting rid of all the people from Lifetime in favor of the Bravo contestants TBH. #ProjectRunway is gonna Project Runway with the stupid edits. It was the same on All Stars where they eliminated all the Bravo contestants. ZZZ Literally why is Viktor going. WTF? They're getting rid of all the people from Lifetime in favor of the Bravo contestants TBH. #ProjectRunway is gonna Project Runway with the stupid edits. It was the same on All Stars where they eliminated all the Bravo contestants. ZZZ

reality fiend @reality_fiend I think Anna should’ve gone home. That tool was just pinned on at least Victor’s corset was beautifully constructed!!! #ProjectRunway I think Anna should’ve gone home. That tool was just pinned on at least Victor’s corset was beautifully constructed!!! #ProjectRunway

陳潔平 Kelly @vinylcut Shocked Victor was eliminated. Honestly loved his and Kane’s dress. What’s wrong with over-the-top when the challenge is an outfit for royalty? 🤷🏻‍♀️ #projectrunway Shocked Victor was eliminated. Honestly loved his and Kane’s dress. What’s wrong with over-the-top when the challenge is an outfit for royalty? 🤷🏻‍♀️ #projectrunway

Miaunna Louise @Miaunnalouise They got it right for the top 2 dresses, but I didn’t agree with Viktor being eliminated. #projectrunway They got it right for the top 2 dresses, but I didn’t agree with Viktor being eliminated. #projectrunway

I think I'll be sad each week as each designer goes.



#ProjectRunway I’m sad to see Viktor go. He really killed it with this win last week.I think I’ll be sad each week as each designer goes. I’m sad to see Viktor go. He really killed it with this win last week.I think I’ll be sad each week as each designer goes.#ProjectRunway

In his exit speech, Viktor said:

“I’m very sad. I wanted to make it to the end. I wanted to make it to the end. I wanted you guys to see a lot more of me. It’s going to be a few months of hard doubting myself, what did I do wrong? But it’s part of growth. I’m grateful for everything, but I’m also going to miss being on the runway and the rush.”

He first appeared in Project Runway season 9 and since then has made a successful career as a designer.

Meet established fashion designer Viktor Luna

Viktor Luna rose to fame with his appearance on the Bravo show, Project Runway, in season 9. He soon became a “go-to designer for celebrities” as he worked with Jennifer Lopez, Lil’ Kim, Laverne Cox, and Danielle Brooks.

According to his bio on Bravo, he also runs his e-commerce clothing company online. His bio reads:

“Viktor draws inspiration from a wide variety of sources – from nature to dark fairy tales to sci-fi, and loves creating pieces that combine seemingly disparate elements such as classic patterns with bold colors and silhouettes. His designs have graced the pages of such top fashion magazines as Vogue and Elle, as well as People en Español.”

In his company website bio, it is mentioned that he was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and raised in LA, California. His fashion designing talent came from his mother who was a skilled seamstress. She introduced him to the fashion world when he was just seven.

Viktor graduated with BA in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology. He is also a trained photographer.

Meanwhile, Viktor was eliminated from Project Runway All-Stars season 20 in episode 4.

In the Coronation Day special challenge, the teams were:

Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie (season 3) and Viktor Luna (season 9)

Brittany Allen (season 18) and Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19)

Kara Saun (season 1) and Laurence Basse (season 15)

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19) and Korto Momolu (season 5)

Rami Kashou (season 4) and Bishme Cromartie (season 17)

Hester Sunshine (season 17) and Fabio Costa (season 10)

Kayne and Viktor were in the bottom two with Anna and Brittany. Prajjé and Korto won the challenge, while the rest of them were saved.

Wes Gordon was the guest judge who joined the panel, consisting of Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Hosted by Christian Siriano, Project Runway season 20 will return with a brand new episode next Thursday on Bravo.

Viewers can watch episode 4 on Peacock on Friday.

