90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5: Everything we know so far

TLC has impressed all of its loyal viewers by announcing a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way just days after season 4 ended. The 5th installment of one of the most popular TLC shows will premiere on Monday, July 10, at 8:00 pm ET.

Seven Americans will be seen moving across the globe for their partner and trying to adapt with the cultural differences and lifestyle changes. Their relationships/ marriages will be challenged to the core as they'll try to find their happily ever after and start a new life together.

Two of the couples are returning members of the franchise while five are new to the series. The former are Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo (Dominican Republic) from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 and Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio (Mexico) from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2.

The new cast members of season 5 are:

23-year-old Brandan and 23-year-old Mary (Philippines)

44-year-old Holly and 40-year-old Wayne (South Africa)

24-year-old Kirsten and 27-year-old Julio (Netherlands)

43-year-old Sarper and 41-year-old Shekinah (Turkey)

33-year-old Tejaswi and 30-year-old Kimberly (India)

What does the trailer of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 depict?

Each couple of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will have different storylines and struggles as they'll be seen trying to find a common ground. As shown in the first look of the show, Kenny and Armando, who might soon move to Mexico City, will fight over having a child via surrogacy. The former does not want the pressure of a kid while Armando is literally crying to have a baby as soon as possible.

Surprisingly, Daniele and Yohan are back in front of the cameras even after the latter broke up with the former in the season 4 reunion. Yohan calls Daniele "selfish" in the new trailer while Daniele shouts at him to get out of her house. Kimberly will meet Tejaswi in India just 10 days before their wedding ceremony but will get into a fight over the preparation.

Tejaswi will storm out as Kimberly shouts at him for not listening to her. He will be seen slamming her for not respecting others' emotions and feelings. Brandon, who spends all day and night on video call with his girlfriend Mary, will be confused about going to Philippines as she does not want him to talk to any other female, including his mother and sister.

Brandon's mother will be seen saying that she will not let her son ruin his life over a woman he has never met. Holly will get scared in Wayne' house as someone will break into it when they are inside the home. She'll say that she does not want to stay with him anymore in the unsafe house, which has been broken into three times.

While, Kirstin and Julio have been shown in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way trailer, the former will come to New York to meet her partner's mother but will be shocked after discovering a truth. Shekinah has a pattern of falling in love with playboys and her family and friends will be worried that she is repeating it again. She will attempt to control Sarper, which will fail terribly.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will air on TLC from July 10, every Monday, at 8:00 pm ET.

